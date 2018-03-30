By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Powell County Schools held it’s Tenth Annual Reading Celebration on March 25 at Powell County High School. The event was originally scheduled to be held the day before ,but was postponed due to inclement weather.

“I was worried with us having to move it to Sunday that attendance would be down, but this isn’t bad I am really pleased for the kids it’s about celebrating the kids and academics. And in individual showcase rooms kids are getting to do presentations, performances and it’s celebrating all of their success which is rewarding and why we do it,” Lynne Stidham said. “I think it’s really neat our community comes out to the reading celebration and it’s a real positive to be able to celebrate student achievement.”

Accelerated Reader Award winners were recognized for being the top three in their individual classes at each school after the Reading Celebration program closed on March 9.

The accelerated reader award winners for Bowen Elementary school kindergarten class were Molly Fannin, Daniel Jefferson and Khloe Plowman. The top three finishers in first grade were Brayden Hampton, Jayden Adams and Waylon King. Second grade students finishing in the top three of their class were Willow Wiseman, Connor Rose and Brayden Crowe. Third grade award winners were Alivia Richards, Ella Napier and Kennedy Nobles. Fourth grade winners were Damon Caruthers, Willow Napier and Keira Tackett. Fifth graders finishing in the top three were Zachary Tincher, Trevor Jones and Ivette Hernandez Castro.

Accelerated reader winners for Clay City Elementary in kindergarten were Sophia Muncy, Mason Edwards and Jace Lutes. First graders that finished in the top three of the class were Jacob Kincaid, McKenna Barnett and Colten Ansell. Second grade accelerated reader winners were Abigial Smith. Isabella Reed and Zachary Thomas. Third grade students recognized were Emma Rice, Tristen Poe and Landon Everman. Fourth graders who were accelerated readers were Madison Kincaid, Krystian McQueen and Isabella Byrd. Fifth graders who were the winners of their class were Dalton Burns-Griffett, Trinity Romans and Brayden Arnett.

Accelerated reader winners for Stanton Elementary School in kindergarten were Raegen Ledford, Hadlee Taylor, and Chloe Butcher. First grade accelerated reader students recognized were Gavin Gillespie, Alan Soliday and Tristan Coffey. Second graders who finished in the top three spots of the class were Timber Drake, Jace Linn and Conner Morguson. Third grade winners were Dillon Harrison, Nathan McCoy and Garrett Gillispie. Fourth grade winners were Claire Estes, Darcy Lawson and Phoenix Berryman and fifth grader award winners were McKinley Hale, Adam Ledford and Chesney Worsley.

Powell County Middle School accelerated reader award winners in the sixth grade were Cole Nobles, Mollie Lee and Natily Justice. Seventh grader award winners were Ethan Hagnauer, Caleb Mullins and Skyler Barnett. For the eighth grade, winners were Ashley Varney, Collin Barnes and Anthony Vancleve.

The Powell County High School accelerated reader program award winners for the ninth grade were Kailey Ansell, Teresa Oliver and Montana Parido. Tenth grade winners were Logan Neal, Kevin Stepp and Teddy Schoonover. Students who recognized for being in the top three for their class in the eleventh grade were Destiny Trosper, Allison Kilgore and Marissa Campbell. Twelfth grade award winners were Jacob Bush, Wesley Hunt and Nick Roland.

Powell County High School Student Kailey Ansell was recognized individually for being a Top Reader for the tenth year.

“What amazes me is the amount of work that our Library Media Specialists, Youth Service Centers, teachers and principals put a into making the reading celebration possible and I’m so thankful for them,” Stidham said. “They make everything all come together and make it happen and it’s good for the kids to celebrate all the kids success.”