PCHS Student of the Week, Olivia Nickell

Olivia Nickell is this week’s PTO Student of the Week at Powell County High School. She is the daughter of Crystal and Wade Nickell of Stanton.

Olivia is a senior at Powell County High School. She enjoys her English class with Ms. Mary Beth Mink and is interested in writing about different topics. Olivia’s art teacher, Mrs. Dawn Gras, allows her to be creative and express herself through art.

As a member of the pep club, beta club, and softball team, Olivia is an eager participant in school activities. She enjoys staying active and is interested in a career in physical therapy.

Olivia was nominated for Student of the Week by her college algebra teacher Mrs. Gina Kinser. She feels her nomination by Mrs. Kinser was due to her staying focused and correctly completing her assignments. Olivia’s focus and dedication will certainly serve her well as she begins college at Morehead State University in the fall.