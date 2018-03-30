Wallace Glen Crawford, 79, husband of Shirley Ann Crawford, died at his residence in Fairdale, Kentucky on January 20. He was born on March 31, 1938 in Paris in Bourbon County, Kentucky to the late Frank and Eliza Hatton Crawford, his parent were killed in a car wreck in Johnson County, Indiana on April 7, 1940. He was raised by his grandparents Weeden and Sarah Woodard Hatton at Chop Chestnut in Powell County, Kentucky. He served in the United States Navy. He was a retired construction worker. Survivors include his wife. Shirely Ann Crawford, stepson, Barry Richards and four granddaughters. Remains will be buried at the Boston Cemetery in Sulfur Well located in Metcalfe County, Kentucky.

Alfred B. Morton, 76, widow of Sue Morton, died on March 11 at Florida Hospital Tampa. He was born September 25, 1941 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late James and Lori Elkins Morton. Survivors include, daughter, Vickie (Edward) Brooks, Riverview, Florida; grandchildren, Ashley (Mario) Walsh and Leah Brooks; great-grandchildren, Paris and Mario Walsh; brothers, Harvey Morton, David Morton, Bobby Morton, Jerry Morton, and Junior Morton; sisters, Mildred Banks, Kathleen “KItty” Banks, Nettie Banks, and Marie Hughes. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son, Alfred Dewayne Morton.

Funeral services were held on March 24 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home.

Burial was in Winchester Cemetery with Jerry Banks, Lenny Banks, Bill Thorpe, David Thorpe, Mario Walsh, Jim Hughes, Van Dole, and Michael Rose serving as pallbearers.

Ronnie McKinney, 59, of Morehead died March 22 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born Mansfield, OH, November 11, 1958 to Hayward and Jewell McKinney. He was a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his wife Melissa McKinney of Morehead, the mother of his children Frances McKinney of Morehead, four sons Ronnie H. McKinney of Morehead, Zachary McKinney (Jessica) of Morehead, Johnathon Hopkins and wife Courtney of Frenchburg, Ernie Hopkins and wife Amanda of Frenchburg, two daughters Angela Barker and husband Jimmy of Morehead, Mary Jewell McKinney of Mt. Sterling, twelve grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Hayward and Jewell McKinney, four brothers Bobby McKinney, Billy Ray McKinney, Larry McKinney, Rex Butler and a sister Shirley McKinney.

Funeral services were held on March 26 at the Rock Fork Church of God in Morehead with Bro. Lansford Mays officiating. Burial followed in the Haze Crossing Cemetery in Morehead. Pallbearers were Ronnie H. McKinney, Zachery McKinney, Johnathon Hopkins, Ernie Hopkins, Seth Barker, Kenny Hamm and Michael McKinney.

Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Archie M. “Hawk” Utterback, 42, husband of Tabatha Lynn Utterback, died on March 19 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born March 21, 1975 in Mt. Sterling, Ky to the late Archie and Laura Mae Bays Utterback.

Survivors include: wife, Tabatha Utterback, son,Jacob (Savannah) Utterback, brothers, Tommy Utterback and Brad Utterback; sisters, Patricia Catron, Theresa Miller, Susan (Sam) Hall; and grandson, Gabe Utterback. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy Moore.

Services conducted by Bro. Johnny Hurt were held on March 22.

Burial in McGGuire Cemetery, Montgomery County with Jacob Utterback, Justin Rice, Matt Moore, Wayne Miller, Steven Miller, Sam Hall, Justin Wright, and Billy Townsend serving as pallbearers.

Kenneth Meadows, 82, died on March 24 at Central Baptist Hospital, Lexington. He was born April 18, 1935 in Lumbar, Kentucky to the late Henry and Fannie Campbell Meadows. He was a retired correction officer for the city of Cincinnati, Kentucky Colonel, member of the Red River Museum, volunteer for the Red River Historical Society, and a member of the Clay City Lion’s Club. He served in the First Infantry Regiment of the Ohio Defense Corps.

Survivors include, sons, Ronald Allen Meadows, Clay City, Michael Patrick (Vikki) Meadows, Clay City, Darrell Wayne Meadows, New Underwood, SD, and Kenneth (Malay) Meadows Jr., Germantown, TN; daughter, Sherri Lynn (Jay) Meadows Mitchell, Clay City; brothers, Larry J. Meadows and Clifford Meadows; and sisters, Nancy Freeman and Freda Louise Taylor; 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.

Services were held on March 27 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Warren Rogers.

Burial in Meadows Cemetery with Bryan Meadows, Doug Meadows, Roger Meadows, James Meadows, Tracy Meadows Jr., and Gary Meadows serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Jeffery Meadows, Jay Mitchell, Howard Smith, Ronnie Tharpe, Ron Meadows Jr., Michael Meadows II, Kenny Riley, Lakayla Smith, Susan Meadows, Rick McClure, and Kevin Babcock.

