Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s regular scheduled meeting is the 3rd Monday of every month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Starting July 13 meetings will be held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks there after at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15 Suite #6 in Campton, KY. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large group for all from 7-8pm, and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527

Powell County Tourism Commission

Monthly board meetings. Will be held every fourth Wednesday of the month at 1:00 PM. At Slade Welcome Center, 30 L&E Railroad Place, Slade KY 40376 For information call 859-404-2594

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

Diabetes Classes

The Powell County Health Department will be offering a free diabetes self-management program in March. Classes will be held on different topics at the Powell County Extension Office at 6:00 pm on Mondays, March 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th. Samples of healthy foods will be served and cookbooks will be provided at the conclusion of the program. For more information, please contact Stacy Crase at 663-4360.

The 18th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett & Friends

For the desents of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell, Puckett Reunion will be held on Sunday, May 27th at AMVET Building 99 Veterans Lane, Clay City, Ky 40312; For more information contact; Raymond A. Puckett, PH: 1-702-474-0418 or email apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrew, PH; 1-606-663-2062… Y’all come, open 9AM, eat at 1PM

Kinder-Camp

The Bowen Elementary Family Resource Center will be hosting “Kinder-Camp” for incoming (‘18-19’) kindergarten students who currently live in the Bowen School District. The once a week program will meet April – May on Wednesday’s from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Parents/guardians must also attend a “Parent Orientation” on Wednesday, March 28th at 9:00 a.m. For more information, or to register, please call the Bowen FRC at 663-3318.

Sons of AMVETS Post 67

Clay City will be hosting a Rook Tournament on April 23 at 7 p.m. at the post in Clay City. Costs is $10, pay back 60 percent, and draw partners.

For more info call: 606-568-5030

Powell County Lions Club

The Powell County Lions Club is accepting donations towards the funding of two scholarships that will be given to two Powell County High School Seniors in the Class of 2018. Individuals have until March 31 to donate in memory of the Lion’s or someone. Please give donations to Chris Allen at Whitaker Bank or make checks payable to the Powell County Lions Club Scholarships, P.O. Box 145, Stanton, KY 40380

29th Annual Boonesboro Lioness Auction

The 29th Annual Boonesboro Lioness Auction to benefit Hospice East will be on Friday April 13, 2018. Bake sale begins at 4:00 p.m. and auction at 6:00 p.m. The event will be open to public at the First Church of God Gym 2500 Colby Road Winchester, KY 40391. For more information or to make a donation contact: Hospice East (859) 744-9866 or (800) 398-9866.

The Powell Co. Republican Party

Will be meeting on Tuesday, April 3rd. at 6:30 pm at Brookside Cottages in Stanton. We will be covering and planning upcoming events, all are welcome. We also hope to have Carl Nett, who is running for Sec. of State, come and meet with us. Any questions or suggestions please call Sherri Burgher vice Chair of PCRP at 606-663-0514.

Republican Party Meet And Greet

NEW VOTER REGISTRATION EVENT Saturday April 14th from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. The Powell Co. Republican Party will be hosting this event for everyone to get a chance to meet all Republican Candidates running in the May 22nd 2018 Primary. Location is at Stanton City Park, Stanton Kentucky. Hot dogs and fixings will be served. Come out and get to meet our candidates. Everyone is welcome. Any questions call Sherri Burgher at 606-663-0514.