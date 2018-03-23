Cheyenne Trent

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Reporter

Cheyenne Trent recently was featured on The Learning Channel’s “Counting On Series”

Trent is the daughter of Jeff and Fran Trent and Christina Trent. She is also the granddaughter of Herb and Ruthann Trent. Trent graduated from Powell County High School in 2011 and went on to attend Sullivan University from 2012-2014.

Trent says she was asked by the owner of Renee’s Bridal- Renee Bingham Miller to be a part of a special birthday surprise for her upcoming client.

The client unbeknownst to her at the time was Joe Duggar who is a part of TLC’s Counting On series that follows the Duggar family, a spin-off from the show 19 Kids and Counting. Renee Bingham Miller was making Kendra’s dress for their upcoming wedding and the day she was doing a final dress fitting it just so happened to be her birthday, that is how the birthday surprise came about.

“When I was proposed about the cake I was only told the client loves the color purple and coffee flavors. Being a cake designer you have so many options to choose from as far as what you want the overall look to be and you have to get in the mindset of someone who is turning 19 and what they would potentially like at that age,” Trent said. “I knew I wanted the cake to be a statement piece so I started thinking about all the cakes I have worked on and how can I turn these ideas into a reality. I started making different shades of purple which is how the ombré look came about and then to really show how my ability as a decorator I thought let’s add some movement into the cake which is how I came to the ruffles- and it tied into how Kendra’s wedding dress which had ruffles on the skirt.

Trent says when she worked on Kendra’s cake it took a good 15 hours in one day to complete.

“Baking, filling and icing a cake is nothing compared to the actual final design you are going for. The gumpaste ruffles I made were hand rolled through a pasta machine- you literally want the gumpaste paper thin, then cut with a circle cutter, placed on a foam mat to ‘ruffle’ the edges with a ball tool, cupped and placed on the cake with sugar glue,” Trent said

“The day they were going to do the filming it was brought to my attention that Joe was going to come into the shop and purchase the cake from Spoonful of Sugar and that I would be filmed helping him pick out a surprise birthday cake. I was so nervous for this. I am the type of person that likes to be behind the scenes and not necessarily in the spotlight,” Trent said. “I enjoyed every minute of it, not only did it push me outside of my comfort zone but it pushed me as a decorator to be even more fearless. I would do it all over again. I am still a little awestruck that I was on TLC, considering I’m just a girl from a small town and your every day routine of making a cake turns into being on national television.”

Trent says she first became interested in the culinary arts and baking because of her family when she was four years-old and barely tall enough to reach the counter.

“I would help my nannie make homemade corn bread for Papaw Herb. As for baking that started around when I got my first Easy Bake oven. I would send my dad to work everyday with a little bag of freshly baked cookies and cakes completed with a pink bow on the bag,” Trent said. “I also have German roots on my moms side of the family that go back to when my Oma (German for Grandmother) was still residing in Mainz-Gonsenheim, Germany during WWII, she fled to the Black Forest with my Opa (German for Grandfather) and began her career as a chef with the Nuns in the Black Forest before coming to America. You could say my passion for cooking and baking is in my blood, literally.”

Trent says that there isn’t just one person that has influenced her, in fact, there have been a multitude of people throughout that have shaped her into who she is as a person and as an artist.

“I am thankful for each person I come in contact with throughout my different walks of life because I would not be where I am today without them and their support,” Trent said. “My family has always been my biggest cheerleaders no matter what I decide to do.”

Trent says her first baking/ decorating job was at Martine’s Pastries in Lexington, KY owned by Jim and Martine Hozlman.

“I baked, decorated, and headed the pastry department. While at Martine’s I learned the basis of cake decorating: baking, filling cakes, how to properly ice a cake, stacking, the final execution and the esthetic of precision while working with various products: such as custom made sugar flowers by Debra McKnight, and fondant appliqués,” Trent said. “I have since transitioned into head Pastry Chef and Cake Artist at Spoonful of Sugar Sweets and Such in Mt. Sterling, owned by Dr. Danielle King and Donna Cassidy, working alongside Executive Chef Stephen Powell.”

“At Spoonful of Sugar I get to meet one-on- one with clients for cake tastings, where I will formulate the perfect cake flavor for their tastebuds, I then take their ideas and the work begins: start to finish scratch baking with local ingredients, I make their dream a reality. Some of my favorite decorating esthetics include 3D clay figurines. For the figurines I use a non toxic clay that will not affect the cake whatsoever. It’s also a nice touch because you are able to save that figurine from the cake as a keepsake. The most rewarding part of my job is when you bring the cake out to the client and see their reaction, to me those are priceless moments in time and they make me realize time and time again why I love what I do,” Trent said.

Trent says that in addition to working fulltime at Spoonful of Sugar as the sole cake maker/decorator she is a full-time college student at BCTC in Lexington.

“Since being at BCTC I have been on the Dean’s List and completed a certification in advanced biotechnology along with taking phlebotomy certification classes,” Trent said. “My goal is to continue working towards finishing up a few pre-requisite classes and apply to EKU’s highly selective Medical Laboratory Science program by the Spring of 2019.

“Sometimes I feel like I am in over my head because I set the bar so high for myself, but I was always taught to be better than you were yesterday and to never give up. Granted there have been some bumps in the road along my journey but you cannot let a little detour throw you off of the course to your end goal, ironically things that have happened in my case have been blessings in disguise. Here I was this little girl that had big dreams to make edible pieces of art and I have done just that, now I am onto the next thing,” Trent said.

Trent says that she cannot thank her family enough for their unwavering love and support.