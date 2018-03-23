Jennifer Morgan Creech

Powell County 2015 graduate, Jennifer Morgan Creech, a now three time UCA College Co-ed Cheerleading National Champion.

Creech has also tried out and made the USA Co-Ed Cheerleading National Team.

The former University of Kentucky Blue Squad Cheerleader and now Morehead State University Cheerleader has reached the top of her sport.

The USA Co-Ed Cheerleading National Team includes members from around the nation who will compete in April against other teams from around the world for a Gold Medal.

Cheerleading has received provisional acceptance for the Olympics and hopes to be included in the 2020 summer games.

Team members have to try out for the team every year to be part of the team to compete in the Olympic Games once they are included. For now the Cheerleading Olympics are held at ICU Worlds at Disney every April.

The team is filled with the most talented Co-Ed cheerleaders from around the nation.

They will be training in Atlanta together proceeding their competition in Orlando at the end of April.

Each USA Cheer member is responsible for raising funds to help support their training, travel, and gear for the quest for another Gold Medal.

Please check out Jennifer’s instagram (jennifercreech) or her Facebook page(Jennifer Morgan Creech) there is a link where you can donate to help her represent the USA.

Also follow her and watch her journey as the team, affectionately call each other Super Friends, takes on the world of Cheerleading. We are so excited to have a former Powell County graduate and cheerleader reach this level in her sport.

She will also be competeing in the NCA Cheerleading Partner Stunt Competiton in Daytona Beach,

Florida on April 7 representing Morehead State University as it competes for another National Championship at the Bandshell with 13 other partner stunt couples that made it from across the country.

Jennifer is a Junior at Morehead State University and Animal Science Major. She hopes to work in the field of dairy cow

production in the future or possibly with wildlife.

She attended the University of Kentucky her freshman and sophomore years where she won 2 UCA Co-ed Cheerleading National titles and won her third UCA National Co-ed Cheerleading title this past January with Morehead State University.

She hopes to continue and win a few more before she graduates along with a couple Gold medals.

We wish her well in both ventures and hope she continues to represent Powell County and the USA with such grace and amazing talent.