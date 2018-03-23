March 26 – 30
Elementary
Monday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Pancake on a stick w/ syrup cup, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Chicken Fajita, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Sweet Kernel Corn, Refried Bean melt, Peppers/Onions, Salsa Cup, Broccili Dippers w/Ranch, Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges
Healthy Milk Choice
Tuesday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Chicken on Biscuit, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Salisbury Steak w/ Roll, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Peas, Fresh Oranges Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Wednesday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Breakfast Pizza, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Chicken Nuggets, Biscuit, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Baby Baker Potatoes, Green Beans, Celery/Broccoli/Carrots w/ Ranch, Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears
Healthy Milk Choice
Thursday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Egg & Cheese Sandwich, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Hot Dog or “Pirate burger”, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Curly Fries, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Strawberry Kiwi Slushie, Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Friday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Hot ham n’ Cheese on croissant, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Bananas
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Beef Rotini, Twisted Garlic breadstick, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Steamed Broccoli/Cheese, California Blend Veggies, Garden Salad w/ Dressing, Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Middle School
Monday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Pancake on a stick w/ syrup cup, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Chicken Fajita, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Sweet Kernel Corn, Refried Bean melt, Peppers/Onions, Salsa Cup, Broccili Dippers w/Ranch, Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges
Healthy Milk Choice
Tuesday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Chicken on Biscuit, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Salisbury Steak w/ Roll, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Peas, Fresh Oranges Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Wednesday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Breakfast Pizza, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Boneless Wings (mild/spicy), Biscuit, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Baby Baker Potatoes, Green Beans, Celery/Broccoli/Carrots w/ Ranch, Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears
Healthy Milk Choice
Thursday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Egg & Cheese Sandwich, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Hot Dog or “Pirate burger”, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Curly Fries, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Strawberry Kiwi Slushie, Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Friday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Hot ham n’ Cheese on croissant, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tars
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Bananas
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Beef Rotini, Twisted Garlic breadstick, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Steamed Broccoli/Cheese, California Blend Veggies, Garden Salad w/ Dressing, Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
High School
Breakfast
Monday
Choice of One:
Pancake on a stick w/ syrup cup, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Chicken Fajita, Pirate Personal Pan Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Refried Bean Melt, Sweet Kernel corn, Salsa Cup, Peppers/Onions, Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges
Healthy Milk Choice
Tuesday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Chicken on Biscuit, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Salisbury Steak w/ WG Roll, Big Daddy’s Buffalo Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Peas, Grape Tomatoes w/ Ranch, Fresh Oranges Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Wednesday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Breakfast Pizza, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Boneless Wings (mild/Spicy), Biscuit, 3 meat Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Baby Baker Potatoes, Green Beans, Celery/Broccoli/Carrots w/ Ranch, Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears
Healthy Milk Choice
Thursday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Egg & Cheese Sandwich, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Hot Dog, “Pirate burger”, Retro Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Curly fries, Cole Slaw, baked beans, Strawberry Kiwi Slushie, Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Friday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Hot ham n’ Cheese on croissant, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tars
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Bananas
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Lasagna / Beefy Rotini, Twisted Garlic Breadstick, Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Steamed Broccoli/ cheese, Garden Salad w/ Dressing, California Blend Veggies, Fresh banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice