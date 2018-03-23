Sanders Barnes, 82, died on March 13 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born September 19, 1935 in Eddyville, Kentucky to the late Paul and Minnie Prescott Barnes. He was a Army Veteran and a retired GE and Kroger employee.

Survivors include, sons, Tim (Paula) Barnes and James Ford; daughter, Jeannie Todd; sister, Iona Green; grandchildren, Casey Barnes, Cameron Barnes, Brandon Albertson, Natasha McMullen, Aaron Todd, Jacob, & Josh; numerous great-grandchildren; and special friend, Jean Lavenski. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pauline Barnes; daughter, Teresa Barnes; granddaughter, Gwen Reffitt; son-in-law, Doug Todd; and many brothers and sisters. Services were held on March 17 by Rev. Harold Kelly, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers serving: Tim Barnes, Cameron Barnes, Brandon Albertson, James Anderson, Aaron Todd, and Buck Dunaway. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Teresa Lynn Olinger, 53, died in her childhood home in Clay City, Kentucky on March 3 after a courageous battle with cancer. Teresa

was born on September 9, 1965 to Bobby Carl and Linda Lou Powell in Winchester, KY. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Linda, her brothers Billy Joe and Bobby Carl Jr., and sister Donna Sue. She is survived by her brother Kenneth Ray Powell, children Heather Michelle Burcham, Avery Owen Powell, and Linda Marie Bartley, Sister-in-law Jacqueline Powell, nephews Robert Carl and Jack Zachary Powell, and niece Lacey Elizabeth Powell and countless loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Teresa was a smart and funny woman who brought joy into the life of anyone who was lucky enough to have known her. A graduate of Powell County High School, she later attended Bluegrass Community and Technical College, majoring in Health Information Technology. She worked at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky after graduating college. Teresa finally found the love of her life in her boyfriend, Lee Crowe, shortly before learning of her cancer diagnosis. Despite their short time together, he faithfully stood by her side. Additionally, her cousins Elizabeth Ballou, Vonetta Tharpe, Cathy Jones, and Darlene Glover spent many hours with her during her multiple hospital stays, making sure she was well taken care of. A celebration of Teresa’s life will be held in the spring in the Natural Bridge area at a date to be determined. All family and friends will be invited.

William Jay Ritchie, 75, of Frenchburg died on March 10 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling.

He is survived by three sons Jason Ritchie and his wife Martha of Jeffersonville, Jim Mauk of Georgetown, John Mauk of Georgetown, four daughters Jaynetta Martin and Randy of Frenchburg, Stephanie Henderson and husband John of Jeffersonville, Michelle Means and husband Ricky, of Jeffersonville, Lisa Banks and husband James of Georgetown, four grandchildren Tiffany Stapleton, Dalton Barnett, T.J. McCarty, Jeremy Martin, two great grandchildren Gavin McCarty, Isaac Martin, sister Reva Baxter of Dayton, OH and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Ogea Ritchie, grandchild Shawn Martin, three brothers JR Ritchie, Marvin Ritchie and Gordon Ritchie, three sisters Rena Ritchie, Fanny Combs and Marie Wilson. Funeral services were held on March 14 at the Little Ella United Baptist Church in Jeffersonville with Bro. Bobby Tabor, Bro. Roger McGuire and Bro. Steve McGuire officiating.

Burial followed in the McGuire Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dalton Barnett, TJ McCarty, Randy S. Martin, Randy A. Martin, Cody Deaton, John Henry and Jason Ritchie. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Leroy C. Carpenter, 92, widower of Naomi Ruth Berry Carpenter, died at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, KY on March 15. Born in Royal Oak, Michigan he was the son of the late Clifford C. Carpenter and the late Ethel Tappen Carpenter. Leroy Carpenter was a World War II veteran of the Army Air Corp and a member of Sellersburg Baptist Church. He was a general inspector for 30 years at International Harvester and he was an avid hunter, wood carver and fisherman. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Joan Tinbush. Leroy Carpenter is survived by two sons, Jimmy (Virginia) Carpenter of Stanton and Clifford (Irena) Carpenter of New Albany, IN; two brothers, Donald Carpenter of Alpena, MI and Leo (Jennie) Carpenter of Orion, MI; five grandchildren: Devin Carpenter, Damian Carpenter, Justin Carpenter, Amanda Carpenter and Jonathan Carpenter; one step-grandson, Dustin Ratliff; one step granddaughter, Leah Sternberg; eight great grandchildren along with four great-great grandchildren. Graveside services officiated by Pastor William Berry with eulogy by Jimmy Carpenter were held on March 17 at Christie Chapel Cemetery in Adair County, KY. Active pallbearers are Damien Carpenter, Jason Grubbs, Justin Carpenter, Dustin Ratliff, Tyler Howard and Thomas Berry. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Julie Kennon, Roy Berry and James Berry. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Quintin Douglas Pasley, 59, was killed in a CSX work related accident on March 12 in Wartrace, Tennessee. Born in Fort Stewart, Georgia he was the son of Lenwell and Gearlene Puckett Pasley of Clay City, a member of Amvets Post 67 and a member of Beechfork Golf Club. Quintin Pasley was a valued CSX employee of 39 years and a longtime railroader.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandi Thacker Pasley. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his daughter, Victoria (Ahmed) Jasser of Stanton; one brother, Len Pasley of Stanton; one sister, Shari (Daryl) Faulkner of Stanton; two grandchildren, Daleela Jasser and Aleena Jasser; two nephews, Justin Faulkner and Jeremy Faulkner; one niece, Tiffany Pasley; four great nephews: Aiden Faulkner, Riley Faulkner, Noah Faulkner and Parker Faulkner and one great niece, Caroline Faulkner. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Warren Rogers and Bro. Sammy Faulkner were held on March 18 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Salem Cemetery, Highway 82, Irvine, KY with Jeremy Faulkner, Justin Faulkner, Ricky Puckett, Gary Pasley, Steven Pasley and Alec Pasley serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Pearson, C. B. Martin, CSX family, Amvets family and his golfing and fishing buddies.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Gary Tharp, 48, of Olympia, Kentucky died on March 16 at Saint Claire Healthcare, Morehead, Kentucky. Born in Campton, Kentucky he was the son of Evelyn Watkins Tharp and the late Donald Tharp. Gary Tharp was a tree trimmer with Swartz Tree Removal.

Gary is survived by his companion, Bridget Becraft of Olympia; his mother, Evelyn Tharp of Clay City; one son, Steven Daryl Brewer of Lexington; two daughters, Jessie Marie Adkins of Lexington and Paula Gail Green of Mt. Sterling; two sisters, Peggy Plowman of Waco and Barbara Buckland of Clay City; five grandchildren: Joslyn Withrow, Euriah Green, Gabriel Green, Lokie Jones and Delilah Howard along with special nieces and nephews, Cody Alan Plowman, Marquita Selean Riddell and McKayla Evelyn Tharp plus many more.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Donald Hale were held on March 20 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Ledford Cemetery, Pine Ridge, KY with Cody Plowman, Anthony Tipton, John Tipton, Gary Eugene Tipton, Brandon Gorrell, Joe Charles, Doug Jones and Jeffery Jones serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Buckland, Burl Hollon and Jeff Swartz.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ida Mae Moore, 81, of Stanton died on March 15 at the Stanton Nursing Home and Rehab Center. She was born in Canyon Falls, KY March 5, 1937 to Robert and Minnie Johnson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Wide Creek Baptist Church and she had a love for quilting.

She is survived by three sons Earl Moore JR (Lula) of Stanton, Elijah C. Moore of Jeffersonville, Jonathan Moore of Stanton, a daughter Patty Albertini of Richmond, twelve grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a brother Tommy Johnson of Beattyville, a sister Dora Johnson of Richmond and a special friend Sherman Barnett of Irvine. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Moore SR, her parents Robert and Minnie Johnson, two sons William and Timothy Moore, a grandson John Michael Albertini and a sister Dorothy Davis.

Funeral services were held on March 17 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Tommy Evans officiating.

Burial followed in the Stone Gate Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Clifford Hensley, Matt Brineger, Bruce Frederick, Brandon Moore, Brian Moore, and Tyler Moore.

Honorary pallbearers were Walter Jones and Keith Taulbee.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Terry Patton, 65, of Clay City husband of Joyce Patton died on March 7 at his residence. He worked for the Allen Company was a past president of the Fish and Game Club, member of the Sons of Am vets and loved to trap shoot.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Patton of Clay City, three sons Darren Patton of Clay City, Tyler Patton of Clay City, Michael Patton of Clay City, three daughters Stacy Curtis of Clay City, Beverly Patton of Stanton, Saundra Patton of Clay City, eight grandchildren, two sisters: Delta Campbell and husband Dewy of Stanton and Patricia Tackett of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his parents Linville and Virginia Patton and a sister Brenda Knox.

A memorial service was held on March 9 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.