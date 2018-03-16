Livia Faith

On Monday night Livia Faith of Stanton secured a spot on Team Alicia on Season 14 of The Voice by singing “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald while on national television.

Seventeen-year-old Livia Faith has been singing, acting and dancing her whole life; however, it hasn’t always been easy.

At a young age, Livia was diagnosed with a heart condition called Mitral Valve Prolapse and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome that often left her fatigued and in pain.

This physical obstacle did not stop Livia from performing around her small Kentucky town, participating in extracurricular activities and caring for her family.

Best of wishes to Faith as the community watches her get the oppourtunity to fulfill her musical dreams and ready for a much bigger stage.

The Voice airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.