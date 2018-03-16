Morehead State University students and mentors visited Frankfort in February for Posters-at-the-Capitol.

MOREHEAD, Ky.—Morehead State University President Joseph A. (Jay) Morgan, Dr. Steven Ralston, provost and vice president of academic affairs, Dr. Michael Henson, associate vice president for research and dean of the graduate school, along with other university and state officials unveiled this year’s Posters-at-the-Capitol in February.

“These student projects, completed in collaboration with faculty members outside the traditional classroom setting, represent the personal, value added educational opportunities available at Morehead State University,” said Dr. Morgan.

“The involvement of undergraduate students with faculty in research, scholarship, and other creative endeavors provides the type of rich academic environment necessary for the development of leaders with the intellectual skills and vision to guide the future social and economic development of our Commonwealth and the nation. MSU is committed to the continued expansion of these scholarly opportunities for students in all academic programs through initiatives such as our unique Undergraduate Research Fellows program and our Celebration of Student Scholarship Week,” added Morgan.

More than 125 poster projects are on display throughout the Capitol.

A total of 19 MSU students collaborated with faculty to present posters at this year’s event.

“Morehead State University has a well-documented history of excellence in undergraduate research and this has resulted in a campus culture that embraces faculty mentorship as a means of enhancing engagement and critical thinking skills – both of which are important predictors of student success. We are indeed proud of our students and their faculty mentors who are showcasing their collaborations in Frankfort,” said Dr. Henson.

Participants were:

Cade Ball of Stanton collaborated with faculty member Dr. Sara Lindsey, associate professor of education. His poster was titled “The Benefits of International Studies for American Education Students.”

Andrew Cooper of Winchester and Cody Mitchell of Clay City, collaborated with faculty member Dr. Shahrokh Sani, assistant professor of computer science. Their poster was titled “Sleep Apnea Screening.”

Additional information about this event and opportunities for undergraduate research at MSU is available by calling 606-783-2010.