Last Saturday night the annual PCHS Pirates Baseball Chili Supper and Auction was held to raise money for the program. But another annual tradition was also continued as another former Pirate was named to the program’s Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree was Randy Watkins.

Watkins, who played for the Pirates under the direction of late coach Charles Childers from 1974 to 1977, was honored for his “hard-nosed” style of play. “He was the best player, in his era, I ever saw play,” remarked David Goodwin. Goodwin has become the record keeper and a vital part of the Hall of Fame selections for all Pirates high school sports.

Watkins was a senior on the first Pirate team to win the 14th Region title, that was in 1977. The team went on to play in the sectionals, which was part of the state tournament during that time period. Watkins posted a .467 average and had 10 hits, including a home run, in the 1977 run to the title. Overall he ended his career with a .450 batting average.

Watkins, who joined his brother Bruce who was honored last year as well as several teammates o in the HOF, also played basketball for the Pirates. He is one of the very few players to play on a basketball and baseball regional winner for Powell. He was a freshman and part of the 1974 basketball team which made Powell’s first trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

The program for the night’s events stated that Watkins “had a will to win and is what any coach would want on their team with his ability and effort.” He was also noted as a player who could play any position.

“I want to thank all those who helped, Coach Charlie Childers, rest in peace, Charlie Hughes, my little league coaches,” Watkins said in his acceptance speech. “I want to thank all those who played ball with me as well.”

The Hall of Fame started in 2008 and now has 33 members. Those who are in the HOF are given a ballot of nominees and vote on a 1-to-10 point system, with their first place choice getting the 10. The votes are tallied and to get in a nominee must receive at least 75 percent of the vote. Watkins received the highest majority of the first place votes by current members.

He is married to Lana Morton Watkins and has a son, Brock.