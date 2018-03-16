Arlis Lee Martin, 86, widower of Lois Jean Armour Martin, Campton Road, Stanton, KY died on March 6 at U. K. Medical Center. Born in Rosslyn, KY he was the son of the late Everett and Mary Conlee Martin. Arlis was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and a lifelong member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. He was a retired equipment operator with Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company and a former member of the Powell County Lions Club.

Arlis Martin is survived by two sons: Steve (Terry) Martin and Timothy Lee Martin of Stanton; two daughters: Arliss “Sissy” Crowe (Mark) and Billie Ann Fugate (Bubby) of Stanton; one brother, James Alvin Martin of Stanton; 10 grandchildren: Steven Dallas (Dallie) Martin, Josh (Ashley) Crowe, Jarrod (Amanda) Crowe, Zachary (Charanda) Fugate, Kendall (Lori) Martin, Jeremy Fugate, Danielle (Laawrence) Crabtree, Courtney Martin, Kyle (Allie) Thacker and Matthew (Karla) Dobbs along with 20 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Mike Lehman and Rev. Jonathan K. Tullos were held on March 9 at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 2652 Campton Road in Rosslyn. Interment with military honors will be in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Steven Dallas Martin, Josh Crowe, Kendall Martin, Jarrod Crowe, Zachary Fugate, Jeremy Fugate, Kyle Thacker, Matt Dobbs, Danielle Crabtree and Courtney Martin serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Danny Dennis, H. T. Derickson, Larry Epperson, Glenn Gilkison, Ted Johnson, Steve Mann, Phillip Clark, Sr., Dr. Charles Noss, Paul Ramsey Jr., Forest Trent, Herb Trent, Jeff Trent, Jon Skidmore, Morgan Tipton,

members of Shiloh United Methodist Church and all of Trent’s Garage loafers.

William Lawrence Rogers, 83, husband of Betty Randell Rogers, passed away on Friday, March 9, 2018 at his residence on Airport Road, Stanton, KY. Born in Stanton, KY he was the son of the late Lewis and Gertrude Richardson Rogers and he was a Veteran of the U S Navy. William Lawrence Rogers was employed as Superintendent of Stanton Waterworks and Sewer System and was Stanton Fire Department Chief from 1968 until 2001. He was a Mason in Stanton Masonic Lodge No. 352 and he was a member of Oleika Shrine Temple.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Rogers; one son, William L. Rogers, Jr. and one daughter, Cynthia Rogers all of Stanton and by one brother, Donald (Linda) Rogers of Lexington. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers: Kenneth Rogers, Michael Rogers, Gary Rogers and Paul Rogers and by four sisters: Waveline Hale, Lelia Faulkner, Dorothy Faulkner and Davonna Jean Matthews.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Gainus Rogers and Rev. Scoby Faulkner were held on March 12, 2018 at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, KY. Active pallbearers are David Thorpe, Adam Noble, Walter Snowden, John “Rub” Skidmore, Willie Nolan and Franky Rogers.

Honorary pallbearers are Howard Branham, Chester Crabtree, Don Oney, Kenneth Gabbard, Bonnie McIntosh, Dr. Charles Noss and Dr. Scott Pierce. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Arthur Roberts, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, born in Diablock, Kentucky, on April 5, 1929, died on March 10, 2018, after suffering complications following heart surgery. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nadean Ritchie Roberts, daughters, Brita Seybert (Andrew), Lydia Mullins (Elwood); five grandchildren, Nicholas Seybert, Matthew Seybert, Elwood Arthur Mullins, Jessica Mullins, and Dustin Mullins; four great-grandchildren, Elin Seybert, Darian Seybert, Leon Arthur Seybert, and Olivia Seybert. Arthur was the oldest of six children and is survived by his sister, Nellie Roberts Young, of Port Orange, Florida. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018, from 2-4 p.m. at the Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com