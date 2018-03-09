Charles Burton, 77, of Clay City died on March 2 at his residence. He was a former employee of the Ford Motor Company and a member of the Light House Baptist Church in Berea.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne Burton of Clay City, three sons James Burton of Irvine, Douglas Brandenburg and wife Jessica of Irvine, Ethan Adams of Clay City, five daughters Carol Barnett and husband Zack of Clay City, Sheila Barnett and husband Herbie of Clay City, Judy Abner of Clay City, Sabrina Barnett and Steve of Clay City, Tabitha Addison of Clay City, seventeen grandchildren and many great grandchildren, and a brother William Burton and wife Elizabeth of McKee. He was preceded in death by his first wife Cora Burton, a son Jeffrey Burton, sister’s Gladys Tirey, Jewel Dene Griffith, Sirilda Sparks, Mary Isaacs, Cora Phillips and a brother Henry Burton.

Funeral services were held on March 7 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City.

Burial followed in the Elbert Sparks Cemetery in Beattyville.

Pallbearers were Isaac Barnett, Luke Moore, Benjamin Barnett, Duggie Brandenburg, Ethan Adams and Charlie Phillips. Honorary pallbearers were Eugene Shackelford and Anthony Moore.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

JoAnn Stewart, 74, widow of Horace Vinson Stewart of Powell Road, Clay City, KY died at her residence on February 27. Born in Newport, KY she was the daughter of the late Clay and Lucy Juanita Morton Combs. JoAnn was a member of West Bend First Church of God and a former cook at Kathy’s Country Kitchen. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Combs and by two sisters, Juanita Johnson and Nancy Longbottom.

JoAnn is survived by one son, Darrin Stewart of Clay City; two daughters: Loretta Glisson of Clay City and Debbie (Thomas) Barnes of Irvine; one sister, Betty Hampton of Stanton; five grandchildren: Joshua Stewart, Mara Branham, Stephen Barnes, Samantha Roland and Seth Stewart along with seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs were held on March 2 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Seth Stewart, Joshua Stewart, Darrin Stewart, Joshua Branham, Charlie Townsend and Brian Daniels serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Barnes, Mason Branham, Zoey Robinson, Zayden Stewart, Zarren Stewart and Jace Stewart.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Janice Elam Wilson, 77, widow of William Wilson, died on March 2 at her home. She was born July 18, 1940 in Slade, Kentucky to the late Everett and Rose Powell Elam. She was a retired employee of Clay City Elementary School and a member of the Salem Baptist Church.

Survivors include, sons, Danny Wilson, Wake Forest, NC, Dale (Kimberly) Wilson, Campbellsville, Rob Wilson, Clay City, and Greg (Becky) Wilson, Versailles; sisters, Virginia Grooms, Manchester, OH and Betty Williams, Salyersville, KY; grandchildren, Joshua Wilson, Ashley Combs, Drew Wilson, Graham Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Jacob Wilson, and Sarah Wilson; great-grandchildren, Jackson Combs, Elam Combs, and Elizabeth Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wilson, parents, Everett and Rose Elam; brothers, Donald Elam and Bobby Elam; and sister, Devonna Elam.

Funeral services were held on March 7 by Rev. Warren Rogers and Rev. Jerry Smith.

Burial in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Joshua Wilson, Drew Wilson, Graham Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Jacob Wilson, and John Kountz serving as pallbearers.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Jyle M. Isaacs, 67, of Winchester died on March 1. Jyle was born March 10, 1950 in Richmond to Lloyd and Sophie Hisle. She was a nurse’s aid at the Fountain Circle Nursing Home.

She is survived by her husband James Isaacs of Winchester, two sons Elmer Stamper and wife Becky of Winchester, Sherman Stamper of Winchester, two daughters Clara Napier of Winchester, Lisa Stamper of Winchester, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one brother Cecil Hisle and wife Linda of Clay City and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Sophie Hisle, three brothers William, Lloyd Hisle JR and James Hisle.

Funeral services were held on March 5 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Pastor Jim Estes officiating.

Burial followed in the Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ricky Crawford JR, Michael Napier, Elmer Stamper, Cecil Hisle, Sherman Stamper and Elmer Stamper JR. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Steven Keith Townsend, 59, son of Lawrence and Maud Martin Townsend, died on February 28 at University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born June 23, 1958 in Winchester to Lawrence and Maude Townsend.

Survivors include, parents, Lawrence & Maud Townsend, Clay City; sons, Joshua Townsend, Jeffersonville, Seth Townsend, Berea, and Jarrod Townsend, Stanton; daughters, Nicole Townsend, Tennessee, and Heather Trauth, Cincinnati; brothers, Mike (Chrissy) Townsend, Clay City, and Darrell (Jessica) Townsend, Stanton, and Steven L. Townsend, Clay City; sister, Kim (Jim) Austin, Winchester; and several Grandchildren.

Services were held on March 3 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Brad Epperson. Visitation was Friday from 6-9pm at the funeral home.

Burial was in the Stokley Cemetery with Jim Austin, Sam Thalacker, Gary Asch, Jacob Townsend, Chad Austin, and Derick Townsend. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.