The Pinewood Derby has been a scouting tradition since its first creation by Don Murphy and sponsored the Management Club of North American Aviation back in 1953 and is still going strong today here in Stanton.

There were many classes but these are the winners of the champions race from the top three finishers from the first through fifth grade dens who will represent our local scouts at the district races in Winchester on March 17.

The Cub Master for pack 361 is Jena Tipton. Thanks to the Lions Club who sponsored the race Saturday and all who work so hard daily to make Stanton a better place for our children.

Congratulations to all our winners.