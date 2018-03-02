Bro. Herbert Barnett 82 of Clay City died Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Lexington, KY. He was the founder of the Black Creek Holiness Church and a Pastor for 55 Years. He is survived by five sons Jimmy Dale Barnett (Maranda) of Clay City, Johnny Wayne Barnett of Winchester, Herbert Ray Barnett (Shelia) of Clay City, Clifford Barnet (Tonya) of Clay City, James Matthew Barnett (Margie) of Stanton, three daughters Norma Gail Shuler (William) of Clay City, Ila Marie Dennis (Larry) of Winchester, Charity Louise Noriega (Alfredo) of Clay City, thirty one grandchildren, forty eight great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Isaac Thomas and Ila Barnett, his wife of 56 years Eunice Barnett and three brothers Wayne, William and Johnny Barnett. Funeral services wiere held at 11 AM Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the Mountain Parkway Church of God with Bro. Michael Young , Bro. Ike Sams and Bro. Tommy Evans officiatied. Visitation was held Monday, February 26 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Burial was in the Rose Cemetery on Furnace Mountain. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Leon Roark, 87, of Clay City died on February 19 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born March 14, 1930 in Red Bird, KY to Burchell and Lydia Roark. He was a coal miner and an over the road truck driver.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Roark of Clay City, two sons Roger Roark of Beattyville, Steven Roark (Tina) of Stanton, a daughter Leona Griffin (Stanley) of Clay City, twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three brother’s Rex Roark of Lewisburg, OH, Roger Lee Roark of New Carlisle, OH, Virgil Roark of New Lebanon, OH, two sister’s Irene Roark of FL and Louis Johnson of OH. He was preceded in death by his parents Burchell and Lydia Roark, a son Donald Roark and two brother’s Estill and Paul Roark. Funeral services were held on February 22 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Bruce Snowden died at his residence, 99 Fallen Road, Clay City, KY on February 20. Bruce was born October 20, 1927 in Estill County, the son of the late Hugh and Lula Conner Snowden. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Bruce was general manager of Bluegrass Industries in Mt. Sterling, KY until his retirement. “Brucey” was an avid fisherman, yard seller, traveler and friend that will be dearly missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Virginia White, Roscoe Snowden, Hartwell Snowden, Verla Toler, Herbert Snowden and Carolyn Welch.

Bruce is survived by Carol Abney Snowden, his loving wife and partner of 56 years; “adopted children” Michelle Shepherd, Robert Curtis Jr., Sandy Wright, Nancy Soliday, Lisa Coffey and many nieces, nephews and in laws.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson were held at on February 23at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial with military honors will be in Powell’s Valley Cemetery with Nancy Soliday, Sandy Wright, Lisa Coffey, Michelle Shepherd, Robert Earl Curtis Jr., Jeffrey Mays, Johnny Abney and Kevin Slemp serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Mark Snowden, Jeff Barnett, Tommy Mays, Mike Mays, Jerry Snowden, Mike Snowden, Jimmy Abney, Terry Joe Abney, Sammy Wells, Timothy Mays along with family and friends.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Karen Sue Crabtree, 69, of Stanton, Kentucky died on February 21 at her residence. Born January 21, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Elsie Mullins Crabtree. Karen Sue attended Bowen First Church of God and was an honorary member of West Bend Baptist Church. She also attended Powell County Adult Daycare.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her nephew, Russell Kim Centers. Karen Sue is survived by three sisters: Brenda L. Crabtree and Reda (Babe) Howard of Stanton and Kay (Vincent) Stewart of Jeffersonville; two special brothers: Larry (Doris) Mullins of Winchester and Daryl Mullins of Stanton; three nephews: Brad Faulkner, James (Robbin) Faulkner and Gary (Valerie) Stewart of Stanton; three nieces: Michelle (Chad) Hensley and Selina (Shane) Howard of Stanton and Tonya (Anthony) Faulkner of Clay City; numerous great nieces and nephews, friends and family. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Bill Carpenter and Bro. John C. Taylor were held on February 24 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial was in Crabtree Cemetery with Brad Faulkner, James Faulkner, Gary Stewart, Bricklyn Centers, Derrick Robinson, Logan Stewart and Ollie Goodwin serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are JoAnn Masters, Lucy Glover and family, Loretta Fouch and family, Chrystal Stewart, Jerrica Crabtree, Pauline Crabtree, Connie Napier, Shirley Cook, Sheila Thomas, Jackie Cole, Glenn Glover, Brandy Wireman and all her friends at Kroger. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

John Clarence “J. C.” Smith, 83, widower of Eleanor Francis Sparks Smith of Leeco, Kentucky died at his residence on February 23. Born in Powell County he was a son of the late Dillard and Leona Lane Smith and a U S Army veteran. J. C. was a member of Torrent Church of God and a Mason in Torrent Masonic Lodge. He was a former employee of Preston Oil Company and a distributor of Ale-8-One for 22 years. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by two sons: Dexter and Timmy Smith; one grandchild, Billi Sue Chambers; three brothers: William, Clay and Verlon Smith and five sisters: Alma Anderson, Inez Johnson, Barbara Tate, Osa Means and Ella Jean Chapman.

J. C. is survived by two sons: Johnny (Darlene Cress) Smith and Brian (Barbara) Smith of Leeco; one daughter, Connie (Lola Ray) Griffin of Winchester; one brother, Hubert (Ganell) Smith of Winchester; four grandchildren: Timothy Epperson, Scott (Michelle) Smith, Shaun Smith and Michelle (Alan) Cliburn; 11 great grandchildren: Alice, Shaun, John Dexter, Casey, Gracie, Landon, Mia, Brianna, Linkin, Cooper and Craven and one great-great grandchild, Brian Shane Brashears.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Marvin Hobbs were held on February 26 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton, Kentucky.

Burial with military honors was in Lane Cemetery, Stanton, Kentucky. Active pallbearers are Marcus Rose, Charlie Adams, Tim Epperson, Shaun Smith, Scott Smith and Phillip Lane. Honorary pallbearers are Alan and Casey Cliburn.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Joan Curd, 79, of Greenup died on February 19 at the South Shore Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born April 23, 1939 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania to Hugh and Ruth Wilson. She was a member of the Church of God at Rodburn in Morehead and retired from the Rowan County Library.

She is survived by her husband Forrest Frank Curd of Morehead, three brothers John Wilson and wife Sue of Stanton, Dale Wilson and wife Sherry of FL, Hugh Wilson JR of Winchester and a sister Lois Wilson of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Ruth Wilson and a brother Don Wilson.

Funeral services were held on February 24 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Harry Gay officiating.

Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Stanton. Pallbearers were Joey Puckett, Rex Wilson, Hugh Wilson, John Wilson, Jack Linson and Richard Curd.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.