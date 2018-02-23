Times staff

sportswriter

Photo by Sonya Dennis King

The Lady Pirates extended their win streak to five games in the season finale at Western Hills last Friday night. The Lady Pirates came from behind to ruin the Lady Wolverines Senior Night. Powell won 50-40.

The Power County Lady Pirates winning streak continued through the final game of the regular season. Powell added to the streak, picking two more wins and making it five in a row. The lady Pirates took to the road to beat Buckhorn and Western Hills.

Last Tuesday night Powell traveled to Buckhorn and had little trouble downing the Lady Wildcats. coming back from a 23-17 halftime deficit, Powell controlled the second half, out scoring the hosts 34-20, to capture another victory in the 14th Region. The Lady Pirates beat Buckhorn, 51-43.

Powell shot better, hitting 16-of 37 shot from the field for 43 percent. They also had a good night at the free throw line, connecting on 70 percent (17-of-24) of their shots.

Powell was led by Dakota Brown with a game high 16 points and nine rebounds. Alisha Elam tossed in 12 points. Ashley King scored nine and had five assists, while Macey Howell added eight points and seven boards to the cause. Emily Branham scored four points and Gracie Hall added two points.

Then last Friday Powell set sail to Frankfort to play Western Hills. If the Lady Wolverines thought their Senior Night would be easy, they were sorely mistaken. The game stayed close throughout, but a big fourth quarter made the difference. The Lady Pirates took home a 50-40 win.

Powell enjoyed a slim 11-10 lead early, but fell behind 21-19 at the half. That did not see to bother the Lady Pirates much. The two teams played dead even in the third period and entered the final frame with the home team leading 32-30.

The Lady Pirates took control in the fourth. The defense sharpened their skills and the offense went to work. Powell outscored the Lady Wolverines, 20-8, in the fourth quarter as Powell caught and passed their opponent. When the final horn sounded the Lady Pirates picked up their fifth straight win, beating Western Hills.

Powell shot 42 percent (17-of-40) from the field, while holding Western Hills to just 28 percent (14-of-50). Most of the home team’s missed shots came in the decisive fourth quarter. Free throw shooting was a little concerning for Powell, hitting 14-of-24 (58 percent) from the charity stripe. And rebounding was dead even at 26 for both teams.

Brown led the Lady Pirates with 14 points and eight rebounds, while playing the entire game. King scored nine points, while Elam added seven and Hall scored four points. Howell and Briana Bush each scored three points, as Sierra McKinney scored two points in the game.

Powell finished the regular season with a 15-11 record, 2-4 in district play. The Lady Pirates were seeded fourth in the 56th District Girl’s Tournament and was slated to play top seeded Owsley County this past Monday at Lee County. Owsley has beaten Powell in both matches this season, 64-55 and 69-55. Powell is looking to continue their streak and pull off the upset.