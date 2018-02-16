Times staff

sportswriter

The Lady Pirates had dropped three games in a row and was looking to right the ship entering the last full week of regular season play. They not only snapped the losing streak, they won three straight. Now they are looking to peak at just the right time.

The Lady Pirates knocked off Montgomery County, upset the Knott Central Lady Patriots and handled Lexington Christian on Senior Night. The trio of triumphs has helped to boost some much needed confidence for Powell County, at a time when it is needed most.

The Lady Pirates hosted Montgomery County last Thursday evening and showed no mercy on a rebuilding Lady Indians squad. Powell jumped out to an 18-8 lead and never looked back. The Lady Pirates rolled to a 62-34 victory over their northern neighbors.

Powell held Montgomery to single digit scoring in all four quarters, while holding the visitors to 29 percent shooting (13-44). Meanwhile the home team shot 48 percent from the field (28-58).

Powell was led by Macey Howell with a season high 23 points and she picked up seven rebounds. Dakota Brown scored 16 points and had eight boards. Emily Branham added seven, Gracie Hall scored five and Alisha Elam added four points. Briana Bush nailed a three, while Lauren Payne and Ashley King each scored two points.

Montgomery was led by Kennon Owens with 10 points.

Powell then hosted a perennial 14th Region powerhouse when Knott County Central came to Stanton last Saturday. The Lady Pirates ambushed their guests after jumping out to an early 11-8 lead. Powell held Knott Central in check, leading 21-12 at halftime. The Lady Pirates continued to dominate through the third quarter as well, holding a 37-20 when the quarter ended. It was then that the Lady Patriots tried to mount a comeback, outscoring Powell in the final frame. But it was too little, too late. The Lady Pirates completed he upset, 51-39.

Powell shot an impressive 50 percent (19-38) from the field in the upset win. The Lady Patriots were cold, hitting only 39 percent (15-44) from the field.

Powell was led by Dakota Brown with a game high 20 points and nine rebounds. Macey Howell tossed in 10 points and Ashley King chipped in nine. Emily Branham, Alisha Elam, Briana Bush and Gracie Hall each scored three points.

Knott Central was led by Keara Mullins with 15 and Breana Harrington with 14 points. They fell to 18-9.

Powell then hosted Lexington Christian Academy this past Monday for Senior Night. Dakota Brown, Gracie Hall and Alisha Elam started and played their last home game wearing their Lady Pirates uniform. Despite a game more reminiscent of girls basketball in days gone by, Powell won their third straight game beating the Lady Eagles, 37-20.

The game was marred by a lot of missed shots by both teams. Both sides played a lot of zone defense, some on-on-one and scoring was very low. A lot like games used to be back over 30 years ago.

Neither team really got on a big run and neither could manage to score in double digits in a quarter until the fourth. It was then that Powell managed to hit the mark.

How slow and low scoring was it? Powell held a 9-6 lead after one quarter and was ahead 17-10 at the half. After three periods of play Powell was still in control, 26-14. Powell scored 11 points in the fourth, while cruising to the 37-20 win.

Powell was 15-43 from the field for a cool 34 percent. But LCA was down right cold from the field, hitting just 8-of-43 shots (18 percent). The Lady Eagles did manage to hold a slight advantage at the charity stripe, connecting on 4-of-9 (44 percent) to Powell’s 4-of-10 (40 percent) performance.

The Lady Pirates were led by senior Dakota Brown with a game high 20 points and high rebounds. Senior Gracie Hall scored seven points and senior Alisha Elam added three points. Briana Bush scored on a three pointer, while Emily Branham and Macey Howell each scored two points.

Powell improved their record to 12-11 with just two more regular season games to go. The Lady Pirates were slated to travel to Buckhorn this past Tuesday and then finish the schedule at Western Hills on Friday.

Powell will then begin postseason play next week at Lee County. The 56th District Girls Tournament seeds has still not been decided as of press time. Entering this week’s action Owsley was 4-1 in the district, Lee was 3-2 while Powell and Estill were both 2-4.