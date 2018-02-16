Edna Adams Estes, 95, widow of Arlie Clay “A. C.” Estes of Clay City, KY died on February 6, 2018 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton, KY. Born in Clay City, KY she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ida Clemons Adams. Edna was a homemaker and a member of Clay City Christian Church.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Edna Jane Warren; five brothers: Stanley Adams, Chester Adams, Robert Adams, Virgil Adams and Richard Adams; one sister, Bertha Adams Blankenship and daughter-in-law, Beatrice L. Estes. Edna is survived by her son, Robert Clay Estes of Clay City; son-in-law, Robert Warren of Florida; five grandchildren: Jerry C. (Kelly) Estes of Sevierville, TN, Eddie Jenkins of Florida, Ricky Jenkins of Indiana, June (Tim) Abner of Clay City and Janet Ball of San Mateo, CA and four great grandchildren: Jordan Estes (Justin) Brown of Knoxville, TN, McKenna Estes of Sevierville, TN, Jaxon Strausburg of San Mateo, CA and Jarod Ferrari of San Mateo, CA.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Marion Brewer will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery with Tim Abner, David Watson, Andy Estes, Ralph Gaylord, Chris Abner, and Cecil Runyons serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Wallace Reed, Louise Abner, Mary Barnes, Pearl Estes, Sue Hardin, the Watson family, the Buford Estes, Jr. family, nurses and aides at Stanton Nursing Center. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Leona Ruth Estep Keeling, 76, wife of Joseph Keeling, died on February 7 at her home in Davenport, Florida. She was born Saturday, September 20, 1941 in Perry County, Kentucky to the late Granville and Gertrude Smith Estep.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Ernest David Estep, Benny Luther Estep and Lonnie Gene Estep. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Keeling and two daughters, Aimee Keeling (Michael) Collins of Lake Placid, Florida and Amanda Keeling of Davenport, Florida; three grandchildren; Andrew, Hannah and Cameron Silvers all of Lake Placid, Florida; two sisters: Georgia (Paul) Ewashko of Georgetown, Kentucky and Lorene Chipka of Lexington, Kentucky along with three brothers: Willard (Linda) Estep and John (Shirley) Estep both of Stanton, Kentucky and Donald Ray Estep of Springfield, Kentucky.

Visitation will be Friday, February 16, 2018 from 6-9 P.M. and her funeral service officiated by her pastor, J. V. Sullivan, will be on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. both at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. in Stanton, Kentucky.

Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton, Kentucky with Gary Abbott, Danny Romans, John Ewashko, Steve Caudill, Brian Charles, John Estep II, Eric Mullins and Brian Mullins. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Estep, Leon Ewashko, Leon Keeling, James Keeling, Mike Swegles, Mike Cyrus, Mark Adams and Andrew Silvers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral services for Velma Dean Powell, 71, of Ragley will be held Friday, January 12, 2018, at 11 am at the Texas Ave. Baptist Church in DeRidder, with Rev. Lindsey Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 11, 2018, from 4 pm until 9 pm at the funeral home.

Velma, the daughter of Lonnie Nelson and Ella Kathryn Rogers Marcum was born on June 14, 1947 in Estill County, Kentucky. She passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at her residence in Ragley, LA.

She was preceded in death by his parents.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gayle Powell of Ragley; one brother, Orval Dale Marcum; three sisters, Lydia May Marcum Patrick, Vivian Carol Marcum Ciferri & Mariyln Joyce Marcum Townsend and a host of nieces and nephews.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Powell Family at www.labbymemorial.com

Carlton Webb “Bezel” Hall, 78, husband of Joan Puckett Hall of Clay City, KY died on February 7 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born in Clark County, KY he was the son of the late John L. Hall and Mary Townsend Hall and a member of Vaughns Mill First Church of God. He was employed as a Game Warden for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and was a former school board member of the Powell County Board of Education. He also worked for a time in construction and at Meadows Golf Course. Carlton “Bezel” Hall was also the Deputy Judge Executive of Powell County.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Greg Hall and by one brother, John Hall. He is survived by his wife, Joan Hall and one son, Randy Hall of Clay City; one brother, Boyd (Linda) Hall and one half-brother, Jr. (Martha) Gray of Clay City; two sisters: Ethel Irene Combs of Georgetown and Lillie (James) Thorpe of Clay City; three grandchildren: Ashley (Keith) Tilford of Leithfield, April (Christopher) Boyd of Clay City and Angela Hall of Georgetown along with four great grandchildren: Keegan Boyd, Jaxton Boyd, Brynlee Tilford and Brant Tilford.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Teddy Linkous were held on February 11 at Vaughns Mill First Church of God.

Burial will be in the Puckett Cemetery with an honor guard from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Active pallbearers are Christopher Boyd, James Anderson, Joey Casey, Charles Brooks, Hugh Reed, Ronnie Everman and Gary Lake.

Honorary pallbearers are employees of and elected officials of the Powell County Court House and members of Vaughns Mill First Church of God.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Danny Dale Lane, 71, formerly of Leeco, KY died on February 6 at his residence in Hopkinsville, KY. Born in Stanton, KY he was the son of the late Johnnie L. Lane and the late Celia Ila Brandenburg Lane. He loved the outdoors, gardening, playing with and holding babies of the family.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Lane and Willard Lane and by one sister, Marilyn Jo Lane. He is survived by one brother, Gerald (Janette) Lane of Stanton; nine sisters: Wilma Maloney of Zachariah, Bettie Caudill of West Carrolton, OH, Billie Carol (Delma) Davidson of Batesville, IN, Sharon (Billy) Centers of Stanton, Glenda Sue (Randy) Major of Hopkinsville, Connie (Lynn) Dunaway of Leeco, Shelia Centers of Stanton, Charlotte (Gene) Clayton of Carrolton and Elizabeth (Doug) Foster of Stanton; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 9, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 6:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Mountain Springs Cemetery with his nephews serving as active pallbearers and his nieces serving as honorary pallbearers.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Christopher William Spencer, 19, died on February 6 in Lexington, KY. Born June 10, 1998 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of Gregory Allen (Lisa) Spencer and Kathryn Spencer (Robert) Burkhart. Christopher was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and was an electrical assistant for Dan Sons Electric. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his father Greg, and loved spending time at Red River Gorge with his friends. He also had a passion for music, and a zest for life.

Additional survivors include his grandfather, William Rayburn; sister, Ashley Spencer; brother, Matthew Spencer; step-brothers, Joshua Burkhart, Raleigh, NC and Michael Burkhart, Seattle, WA; aunt, Maggie Varin; uncle, Darrell (Suzy) Rayburn; cousins, Amy Holland, Kevin (Shannon) Rayburn, and Keith (Lori) Rayburn. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Weltha Rayburn and William and Peggy Spencer. He will be missed by many friends, family, and his dogs, Marley and Daisy.

Funeral services were held 2 on February 10 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, 777 W. College Ave., Stanton, KY 40380.

Burial will be held in the Red River Gorge, which he loved so much, at the Spencer Private Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations suggested to Powell County Search and Rescue, P.O. Box 1550, Stanton, KY 40380.

Anthony “Tony” Potts, 64, died on February 4 at St. Joseph Mt. Sterling Hospital. Born in Clark County, he was a son of the late Herbert James Potts and the late Ruth Elizabeth Curtis Potts. Tony Potts was a former employee of Natural Bridge State Park and he was a member of Living Waters Church of Mt. Sterling. He was an avid reader and loved to play chess.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers: James “Jim” Potts, Bradley Potts and Steven “Al” Potts. Tony is survived by his son, Cory (Kimberly) Potts of Mt. Sterling; one sister, Karen Sue Wells and her special friend, Fred Tonge of Richmond; one grandson, Ryan Travis Potts; three nephews: Doug Potts, Steven Potts and Greg Potts and four nieces: Sherrie Potts Charles, Briana Potts, Kelly Ashley and Kristi Harrison.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Kim Rose with eulogy by Steven Potts will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 8 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 11:00 A.M. until time of funeral on Thursday.

Burial will be in the Clark Cemetery with Johnny McPherson, Daryl Ashley, Marty Harrison, Kenny Brewer, Steven Potts, Bobby Dale Osborne, Fred Tonge and Johnny “Yohawn” Marcum serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jackie Wells, Jerry Wells, Jerry Barnett, George Brewer and the family.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.