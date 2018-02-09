Ellis McDaniel, 83, husband of Sara Dunn McDaniel of Slade, KY died on January 31, 2018 at Stanton Nursing Center. Born Nada, KY he was the son of the late Van Buren and Fannie Woosley McDaniel and a member of Moreland Branch Baptist Church. He owned and operated Ellis McDaniel Trucking for many years working for Hinkle Contracting and also as a private hauler. He and Sara married when she was 16 and he was 19 and they have been married for 64 years.

In addition to his wife, Ellis is also survived by two sons, James (Cynthia) McDaniel of Slade and Douglas McDaniel of Stanton; one daughter, Fairlena McDaniel of Lexington; three grandchildren, Daniel McDaniel, Martina Taylor and Thomas Taylor; several nieces and nephews along with two special dogs, Buster and Muttley. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Warren Rogers were held on February 4 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in Nada Cemetery with James McDaniel, Dwight Ledford, Robert Dunn, Huston Adkins, Mitchell Barker and Terry McDaniel serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel McDaniel, Martina Taylor, Thomas Taylor, Misty Jones, Steve Ledford, Jerry Ledford, Sheila Gray, Calvin McDaniel, the nurses, CNA’s and staff on the south side at Stanton Nursing Center, Hospice East employees, Dr. Julie Kennon and Sandra McCoy. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Nadean Mallory Walker, 89, died on January 31 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Nadean was born in Greenup, Kentucky to the late Dewey and Girlie Hall Newsome on August 4, 1928. She was an employee of Bell South and AT&T telephone companies serving as a telephone operator for 30 years. Nadean was baptized at First Baptist Church in Maysville, Kentucky. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Danville, Kentucky and most recently of the Stanton Baptist Church in Stanton, Kentucky. Nadean was married to the late Cleon Mallory for 37 years until his death in 1985. She was also married to the late Thomas Walker for 22 years.

She is survived by two sons, Steven (Sharon) Mallory of Stanton, Kentucky and Gary Mallory of Lexington, Kentucky; two grandchildren: Lauren (Tony) Campbell of Lexington, Kentucky and Paul Mallory of Stanton, Kentucky and two great-grandsons: Liam Matthew and Elliot Bryce Campbell of Lexington, Kentucky. She is also survived by two brothers: Floyd (Ruth) Newsome and Russell (Millie) Newsome of Maysville, Kentucky, and sister Phyllis O’Cull of Lexington, Kentucky. In addition to her parents and her husbands, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Frank Newsome and her sister, Meredith Robinson. Funeral services officiated by Brother Jonathan Lewis were held on February 5 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky.

Burial will be in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories Cemetery in Plumville, Kentucky with Paul Mallory, Tony Campbell, Kyle Thacker, Jeff Newsome, Steve Martin and Jonathan Lewis serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Barbara Kincaid, Cindy Myers, Connie Selvey, Betty Barry, Margaret Ann Gorey, Margaret Ann Maddox, Brenda Bash, Dr. Julie Kennon, Betty Stanford, Ronnie and Diana French, Steve and Heather French Henry along with her special and devoted caregivers, Bessie Watkins, Ronda McCarroll, and Cookie Jones. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 777, Stanton, Kentucky 40380 or Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, Kentucky 40391. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Sarah Margaret Spangler, 80, widow of Junior Spangler, died on January 29 at the Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born November 12, 1937 in Clark County, Kentucky to the late George W. and Emma Conley Bishop.

Survivors include, Sons, Linville Ray and wife, Violet Spangler, Mt. Sterling; Daughters, Opal Faye Galloway, Winchester, Joyce Ann and husband, Ray Ashcraft, Winchester, Barbara Jean and husband, Rick Abner, Stamping Ground, Kimberly Kay and husband, Lowell Miller, Winchester; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; and sister, Rebecca Gross. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary Martha Higginbotham and brother, Jack Conley and Napoleon Conley.

Funeral services were held on February 1 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Willard Estep. V

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Donald Spangler, Chris Galloway, Travis Ashcraft, Floyd Abner, Seth Abner, and Roy Miller serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, T.J. Anderson, Cecil Croyle, and Ike Abner.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.