Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s Regular Scheduled Meeting is the 3rd Monday of Every Month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Starting July 13 meetings will be held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks there after at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15 Suite #6 in Campton, Ky. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large group for all from 7-8pm, and small groups (from 8-9pm) for Men’s Life Issues and Chemical Dependency (as one group), Women’s Chemical Dependency, Women’s life Issues, Parents of Adult Children in Addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527

Powell County Tourism Commission

Monthly board meetings. Will be held every fourth Wednesday of the month at 1:00 PM. At Slade Welcome Center, 30 L&E Railroad Place, Slade KT 40376 For information call 859-404-2594

Attention Veterans

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, Ky on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veteran Benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Field Representative.

Retired Teachers to Meet

The Powell County Retired Teachers will meet at noon in the Extension Office on Friday, February 9. There will be pot luck lunch, bring whatever food you want to, consisting of soup or chili, sandwiches or dessert. Cebert Gilbert will speak on the situation in Frankfort, concerning our teacher retirement. We should all be concerned about this. Please try to attend this meeting.