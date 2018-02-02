Powell County Schools Interim-Superintendent Dr. Anthony Orr and Board of Education Chairperson Kimberly Halll are shown above discussing the 2018-2019 Draft Beudget during the January 22 school board meeting.

The Powell County Board of Education held a regular scheduled meeting on January 22 at the Powell County Middle School library.

Powell County Board of Education Finance Officer Ann Bishop presented the Draft Budget to board members for the 2018-2019 School Year.

The school district operates on a Fiscal year running beginning on July 1 and ending on June 30 and with a Annual Financial Report that is due to be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education on July 25.

The board of education has three budget cycles the Draft Budget is due on January 30,a tentative budget is due to be submitted on May 30 and a working budget is due to be submitted on September 30.

The General Fund the districts largest fund and the fund used to pay for general expenses is projected to be $17,997,746.07 during the 2018-19 school year. By comparison the draft budget for the 2017-18 was presented with general operation fund of $18,184,331.63.

The draft budget gives board members an opportunity to look at the budget for the upcoming year to give them an idea of what numbers the district will be working with for the upcoming year. The draft budget does not have to factually accurate and the numbers will change over the upcoming months as the board continues to works to approve a tentative and working budget.

Bishop told the board the budget projects no changes to guaranteed based funding of $3981 per pupil the district receives from the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding program but because of transportation cuts through KDE the SEEK revenue amount will fall to $10,489,137 in the 2018-19 school year.

Interim Superintendent of Powell County Schools Dr. Anthony Orr says when the draft budget was put together his concerns were for the school district to prepare for the worst case scenario in regards to the state budget.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Orr says that some of the talk coming out of Frankfort does concern him about possible cuts of 12.5 percent in administrative cost in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 and he told the board that the draft budget included the assumption that board would approve a four percent tax increase the board previously voted to improve a four percent increase last Fall but didn’t to enjoy the benefits of the increase due to a missed deadline.

“It is my belief that we need from the very beginning talk clearly about the fact that we need to raise every bit of funding that we can for our kids and teachers,” Orr said. “Given the perspective around the state I think it’s important for us to let people know now that we have to be serious about how we fund our schools and I know you guys will hear from the public about that and they have a right to tell us that but I’m just going to say that I don’t know how we face our parents when your trying to make sure our roofs don’t leak, the busses run and get turned around without getting stuck in the mud and snow I think we have to every thing we can to make sure we can pay for those things. We have a Governor that is threatening to take away significant portions of that funding.”

The board voted approve the draft budget as it was presented during the meeting.

Other action taken by the Powell County Board of Education during the meeting:

The board approved KY-ASAP Request for Proposal for Powell County Academy to help with the promotion of resistance to smoking.

The board approved an overnight trip request for the Powell County High School Science Olympiad Team to travel to Pikeville, KY on March 2-3, 2018 for competition.

The board approved to accept School Facilities Construction Commission KETS Offer of Assistance in the amount of $31,772.00 to be matched equally by Board of Education.

The board gave it approval for a Memorandum of Agreement between Powell County High School and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the high school to host a Drivers’ Education Class.

The board approved a contract with Fifth Third Bank Corporation for credit cards for the district and all schools.

The board approved a Bowen Elementary PTA school-wide fundraiser for the Father / Daughter Dance to be held during the 2017-2018 school year.

The board approved the selection of Mendel Tipton as the Board of Education member to be appointed to the 2018 Superintendent Search Committee.