February 5 – 9
Elementary
Monday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Crispy Chicken Patty Sandwich Or “Dill” icilious Chicken Sandwich, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Seasoned Corn, Fresh Trimmings, Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges
Healthy Milk Choice
Tuesday
Choice of One:
Breakfast Pizza Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Cafe Burger or BBQ on Bun, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Seasoned Fries, Baked beans, Fresh Trimmings,
Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Wednesday
Choice of One:
French Toast Sticks w/ syrup cup, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Popcorn Chicken w/Roll, Asian Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Glazed Carrots, Spinach & Mandarin Orange Salad, Asian Brown Rice, Vegetable Egg Roll, Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears
Healthy Milk Choice
Thursday
Choice of One:
Eggstravaganza & Toast, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Cheezy Bread w/ Marinara (Dec-Feb) or Papa Johns (Aug-Nov)(Mar-May), Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Garden Salad w/Dressing, Cucumbers w/Ranch, Cherry Slushie
Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Friday
Choice of One:
Biscuit and Gravy, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Bananas
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Penne Pasta Bar, Cheese or Meat Sauce, Twisted Breadstick, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Steamed Broccoli, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Triple Chocolate Cookie, Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Middle School
Breakfast
Monday
Choice of One:
Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
“Dill”licious Chicken patty, Spicy Chicken Patty, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Seasoned Corn, Fresh Trimmings, Broccili Dippers w/Ranch
Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges
Healthy Milk Choice
Tuesday
Choice of One:
Breakfast Pizza Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Cafe Burger or BBQ Bun, Chef Salad, PB&J, Seasoned Fries, Baked beans, Fresh Trimmings
Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Wednesday
Choice of One:
French Toast Sticks w/ syrup cup, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, Asian Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Glazed Carrots, Spinach & Mandarin Orange Salad, Asian Brown Rice, Vegetable Egg Roll,
Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears
Healthy Milk Choice
Thursday
Choice of One:
Eggstravaganza & Toast, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Pirate Personal Pan Pizza or Mozzarella Sticks w/ marinara cup, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Garden Salad w/ Dressing, Cucumbers w/ Ranch, Cherry Slushie,Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Friday
Choice of One:
Biscuit and Gravy, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Bananas
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Penne Pasta Bar, Cheese or Meat Sauce, Twisted Garlic Breadstick, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Steamed Broccoli, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Triple Chocolate Cookie,
Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
High School
Breakfast
Monday
Choice of One:
Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
“Dill”icious Chicken Sandwich, Spicy chicken Sandwich, Pirate Personal Pan Pizza,, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Seasoned Corn, Broccoli Dippers w/ Ranch, Trimming Trays
Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges
Healthy Milk Choice
Tuesday
Choice of One:
Breakfast Pizza Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Cafe Burger or BBQ on Bun, Big Daddy’s Buffalo Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Seasoned Fries, Baked beans, Trimming Cup, Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Wednesday
Choice of One:
French Toast Sticks w/ syrup cup, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, Asian Popcorn Cicken w/ Roll, 3 Meat Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Glazed Carrots, Spincach & Mandarin Salad, Asian Brown Rice, Vegetable Egg Roll, Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears
Healthy Milk Choice
Thursday
Choice of One:
Eggstravaganza & Toast, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Cheezy Bread w/ Marinara, Retro Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Garden Salad w/ Dressing, Cucumbers w/ Dip, Cherry Slushie, Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Friday
Choice of One:
Biscuit and Gravy, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Bananas
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Penne Pasta Bar w/ Cheese/Chicken or Meat Sauce, Twisted Bread Sticks, Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Steamed Broccoli, Crunchy Carrots w/ Ranch, Triple Chocolate Cookie,
Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice