School Menus

February 5 – 9

Elementary

Monday

Breakfast

Choice of One:

Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Crispy Chicken Patty Sandwich Or “Dill” icilious Chicken Sandwich, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Seasoned Corn, Fresh Trimmings, Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges

Healthy Milk Choice

Tuesday

Choice of One:

Breakfast Pizza Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Cafe Burger or BBQ on Bun, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Seasoned Fries, Baked beans, Fresh Trimmings,

Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Wednesday

Choice of One:

French Toast Sticks w/ syrup cup, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Popcorn Chicken w/Roll, Asian Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Glazed Carrots, Spinach & Mandarin Orange Salad, Asian Brown Rice, Vegetable Egg Roll, Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears

Healthy Milk Choice

Thursday

Choice of One:

Eggstravaganza & Toast, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Cheezy Bread w/ Marinara (Dec-Feb) or Papa Johns (Aug-Nov)(Mar-May), Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Garden Salad w/Dressing, Cucumbers w/Ranch, Cherry Slushie

Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Friday

Choice of One:

Biscuit and Gravy, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Bananas

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Penne Pasta Bar, Cheese or Meat Sauce, Twisted Breadstick, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Steamed Broccoli, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Triple Chocolate Cookie, Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Middle School

Breakfast

Monday

Choice of One:

Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

“Dill”licious Chicken patty, Spicy Chicken Patty, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Seasoned Corn, Fresh Trimmings, Broccili Dippers w/Ranch

Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges

Healthy Milk Choice

Tuesday

Choice of One:

Breakfast Pizza Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Cafe Burger or BBQ Bun, Chef Salad, PB&J, Seasoned Fries, Baked beans, Fresh Trimmings

Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Wednesday

Choice of One:

French Toast Sticks w/ syrup cup, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, Asian Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Glazed Carrots, Spinach & Mandarin Orange Salad, Asian Brown Rice, Vegetable Egg Roll,

Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears

Healthy Milk Choice

Thursday

Choice of One:

Eggstravaganza & Toast, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Pirate Personal Pan Pizza or Mozzarella Sticks w/ marinara cup, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Garden Salad w/ Dressing, Cucumbers w/ Ranch, Cherry Slushie,Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Friday

Choice of One:

Biscuit and Gravy, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Bananas

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Penne Pasta Bar, Cheese or Meat Sauce, Twisted Garlic Breadstick, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Steamed Broccoli, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Triple Chocolate Cookie,

Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

High School

Breakfast

Monday

Choice of One:

Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

“Dill”icious Chicken Sandwich, Spicy chicken Sandwich, Pirate Personal Pan Pizza,, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Seasoned Corn, Broccoli Dippers w/ Ranch, Trimming Trays

Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges

Healthy Milk Choice

Tuesday

Choice of One:

Breakfast Pizza Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Cafe Burger or BBQ on Bun, Big Daddy’s Buffalo Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Seasoned Fries, Baked beans, Trimming Cup, Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Wednesday

Choice of One:

French Toast Sticks w/ syrup cup, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll, Asian Popcorn Cicken w/ Roll, 3 Meat Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Glazed Carrots, Spincach & Mandarin Salad, Asian Brown Rice, Vegetable Egg Roll, Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears

Healthy Milk Choice

Thursday

Choice of One:

Eggstravaganza & Toast, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Cheezy Bread w/ Marinara, Retro Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Garden Salad w/ Dressing, Cucumbers w/ Dip, Cherry Slushie, Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Friday

Choice of One:

Biscuit and Gravy, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Bananas

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Penne Pasta Bar w/ Cheese/Chicken or Meat Sauce, Twisted Bread Sticks, Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Steamed Broccoli, Crunchy Carrots w/ Ranch, Triple Chocolate Cookie,

Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

