Elizabeth Sue Abney, 73, died on January 24 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. She was retired from the Estill Co. Rehabilitation Center in Irvine.

She is survived by two sons Jeff Abney and wife Kim of Lexington, James Abney and wife Melissa of Irvine, daughter Patricia Abney of Irvine, three brothers Dallas Johnson of Beattyville, Virgil Buddy Johnson of Irvine, James Avery Johnson of Irvine, three sisters Fay Stewart of Irvine, Nancy Teegarden of Butler, Loera Smith of Lexington, fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Edna Johnson, husband Allie Greene Abney JR, son Samuel David Abney, three sisters Beulah Mae Mays, Zelma Rogers, Phyllis Shouse and a brother Floyd Merrill “BB Boy” Johnson.

Funeral services were held on January 27 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Ganius Rogers officiating.

Burial followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff Abney, James Abney, Jeremy Abney, Pano Naveraitey, Johnny Turner and Bobby Johnson.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Teresa Winburn, 44, died on January 24 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. She was a factory worker.

She is survived by her father Wallace Arvin of Clay City, son Chris Rankin of Stanton, daughter Hope Rankin of Stanton, two brothers Tracy Arvin and wife Barb of Ohio, Tim Arvin and wife Trish of Stanton and a sister Jackie Carrier and husband James of Winchester.

She was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Arvin. A private service was held on January 24. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Ellen Townsend Gray, 50, wife of James Gray, died on January 23 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born April 29, 1967 to the late Shirl Dean and Anna Louise Hall Townsend. She was a retired employee of Johnson Controls, Georgetown. Survivors include, husband, James Gray, Paris; daughters, Amanda Louise Curtis, Stanton and Kayla Leanne Gray, Paris; mother, Anna Louise Townsend; brothers, Warren Dale Hall and Kevin Dean (Dianah) Townsend; sisters, Janice Marlene (Gary) Kennett, Sheila (Jeff) Smith, and Anna (John Watson) Townsend; and grandson, Aiden Kyle Boggs.

Services were held on January 27 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. James Smith. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Karen Sue Larrison, 59, of Denniston, KY died on January 20 at St. Joseph East in Lexington, KY. Born in Winchester, KY she was a daughter of the late Perry Lee and Nettie Barnett Larrison. Karen was a 1976 graduate of Powell County High School and she graduated from Bluegrass Community and Technical College with a bachelor’s degree in computer aided drafting. Karen Larrison was a certified electrician and was employed at Continental Metal Specialties for over 30 years. She was also an employee of Stanton Nursing Center for a period as well. She was last employed by Ray Precision and she was a member of Botts Christian Church in Denniston.

Karen is survived by three daughters: Joy Larrison of Denniston, Brittany (Eric) Kingsbury of Nicholasville and Rosemary Bodie of Denniston; one brother, Jerry (Cynthia) Larrison of Clay City; two sisters: Patsy Liggett and Jana (Gary) Fallen of Winchester and four grandchildren: Alexander Kingsbury, Allison Larrison, Marlowe Kingsbury and Tytus Kingsbury.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Rick Back were held on January 25 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Salem Cemetery with Jerry Larrison, Josh Larrison, Bryan Larrison, Eric Kingsbury, Alexander Kingsbury, Bobby Fallen, Timothy Larrison and Casey Larrison serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Byron Larrison, Amy Fallen, Stephanie Kagin and Heather Abney.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.