Show in the picture are Jimmy Hood, John Reffett, Greg Crabtree, Anthony Benningfield, Gary Combs Hall, Ricky Wood and the late Mike Witt

The Sons of Am Vets Post 67 Clay City was recently awarded the Americanism Squadron of the Year by the National Sons of Am Vets.

The National Sons of Am Vets presented the Am Vets Post 67 with a Certificate of Appreciation for submitting $54,920.63 worth of project reports and volunteer work during the 2016-2017 year.

The Sons of Am Vets, as its name implies, is a nationwide organization comprised of the sons of American veterans who are members of Am Vets. The Sons play an active role in promoting Am Vets’ legislative agenda, providing services to hospitalized veterans and supporting charitable initiatives.