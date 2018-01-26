January 29-31 February 1-2
Elementary
Monday
Breakfast
Choice of One:
Bagel w/Strawberry Cream Cheese, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Pirate Personal Pan Pizza or Mozzarella Sticks w/marinara cup, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Garden Salad w/Dressing, Tomato/Cucumber w/ Ranch
Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges
Healthy Milk Choice
Tuesday
Choice of One:
Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Fiesta Taco w/ Tostitos or Doritos, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Shredded Lettuce/Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese/Queso, Refried Bean Melt, Salsa/Sour Cream
Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Wednesday
Choice of One:
Glazed or Chocolate Donut, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Fried Chicken / Waffle / Syrup, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Fresh Pepper medley
Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears
Healthy Milk Choice
Thursday
Choice of One:
Maple Pancakes w/Syrup Cup, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Mini Corn Dogs, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Baked Beans, Seasoned Wedges, Color Crunch Salad, Sunbelievable Slushie
Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Friday
Choice of One:
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Bananas
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Ham / Turkey w/ Cheese Sub Sandwich, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Baked Funyons or Fantastix Chip, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Broccoli Dippers w/ Ranch
Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Middle School
Breakfast
Monday
Choice of One:
Bagel w/Strawberry Cream Cheese, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Cheezy Bread w/ Marinara (Dec-Feb), Papa John’s (Aug-Nov) (Mar-May), Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Garden Salad w/Dressing, Tomato/Cucumber w/ Ranch
Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges
Healthy Milk Choice
Tuesday
Choice of One:
Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Fiesta Taco w/ Tostitos or Doritos, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Shredded Lettuce/Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese/Queso, Refried Bean Melt, Salsa/Sour Cream
Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Wednesday
Choice of One:
Glazed or Chocolate Donut, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Fried Chicken / Waffle / Syrup, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Fresh Pepper medley
Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears
Healthy Milk Choice
Thursday
Choice of One:
Maple Pancakes w/Syrup Cup, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Mini Corn Dogs, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Baked Beans, Seasoned Wedges, Color Crunch Salad, Sunbelievable Slushie
Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Friday
Choice of One:
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Bananas
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Ham / Turkey w/ Cheese Sub Sandwich, Yogurt Mania
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Baked Funyons or Fantastix Chip, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Broccoli Dippers w/ Ranch
Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
High School
Breakfast
Monday
Choice of One:
Bagel w/Strawberry Cream Cheese, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Cheezy Bread w/ Marinara (Dec-Feb), Papa John’s (Aug-Nov) (Mar-May), Personal Pan Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Garden Salad w/Dressing, Tomato/Cucumber w/ Ranch
Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges
Healthy Milk Choice
Tuesday
Choice of One:
Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Fiesta Taco w/ Tostitos or Doritos, Big Daddy’s Buffalo Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Shredded Lettuce/Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese/Queso, Refried Bean Melt, Salsa/Sour Cream
Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Wednesday
Choice of One:
Glazed or Chocolate Donut, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Fried Chicken / Waffle / Syrup, 3 Meat Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Fresh Pepper medley
Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears
Healthy Milk Choice
Thursday
Choice of One:
Maple Pancakes w/Syrup Cup, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Mini Corn Dogs, Retro Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Baked Beans, Seasoned Wedges, Color Crunch Salad, Sunbelievable Slushie
Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice
Friday
Choice of One:
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts
Choose One:
Chilled Juice, Bananas
Healthy Milk Choice
Lunch
Choose One Entree:
Ham / Turkey w/ Cheese Sub Sandwich, Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J
Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:
Baked Funyons or Fantastix Chip, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Broccoli Dippers w/ Ranch
Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce
Healthy Milk Choice