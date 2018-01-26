Kathy Lynn Coldwell, 50, of Stanton, died on January 13 at her residence. Born in Campton, KY she was the daughter of the late Robert Oscar and Julia Ellen Burns Holder. Kathy was a homemaker and she attended Mill Knob Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Mark Holder and Garrett Wayne Holder and by one sister, Elsie Marie Cockerham.

Kathy is survived by one son, Paul Weaver Jr., of Stanton; one daughter, Crystal Lynn Weaver (Herb) Emory of Stanton; one brother, Alton Elvis Banks of Warsaw; two sisters: Mary Creech of Stanton and Helen Holder of Campton; several nieces and nephews along with eight great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Johnny Hurt and Bro. Herbert Barnett were held on January 19 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Shawn Donovan, Zachary Deaton, Rocky Clair, Aaron Tolson, Brandon Crabtree and Jonathon Haddix serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Haddix, Josh Clifford, Ryan Clifford, Pete Clair and Dustin Clair.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Danny Edward Hughes, 68, of Stanton died on Saturday, January 20 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born in Bowen KY, he was a son of the late Lloyd F. and Joyce Flawn Hughes and he was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Danny was a member of Bowen First Church of Christ and a former employee of Winchester Coating and Rogers Hardware and Building Supply. He was a founder and board member of the Middlefork Community Fire Department, a member of American Legion, a member of Amvet Post 67, a member of Kentucky Friends of The Bluegrass and a member of the Northfork Bow Hunters Club. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Dean Hughes and his sister, Dolly Hughes.

Danny Hughes is survived by his wife, Brenda Skidmore Hughes and daughter, Brittany Frymyer of Stanton; three stepsons: Millard “Cherio” Boswell of Stanton, Ricky (Jessica) Boswell of Mt. Sterling and Robert Shawn Bailey of Stanton; two stepdaughters: Melinda (Allen) Moore and Kathy Thacker of Stanton; four brothers: Alton (Kathy) Hughes of Stanton, Teddy (Lisa) Hughes of Camargo, Sammy (Pam) Hughes of Olive Hill and Tyler (Hyla) Hughes of Clay City; five sisters: Estille (Bedford) King and Hattie (James) Jones of Stanton, Kathy (Clifford) Couch of Beattyville, Rosa (Jerry) Elliott of Finley, OH and Betty Caskey of Mt. Sterling; several grandchildren and special great grandchildren, Bailey Frymyer and Bradley Wilcox.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Stephen Donithan, Dean Rogers, Mike Helton and J. L. Bowen were held on January 24 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Burial with military honors will be in the Skidmore Cemetery with Ricky Boswell, Robert Shawn Bailey, Millard “Cherio” Boswell, Mike Helton, Charles Faulkner and J. L. Bowen serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Timmy Tipton, Dean Hall, Joyce Hearne, the founding members and current members of Middlefork Fire Department, members of Am Vet Post 67, members of the American Legion, members of the Kentucky Friends of Bluegrass and members of Northfork Bow Hunters Club. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Woodrow Franklin Reynolds, 77, died on January 16 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born November 18, 1940 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky to the late Nathan Tobias and Dovie Bell Boles Reynolds. He was an Army Veteran.

Survivors include, loving wife, Carolyn Reynolds; daughter, Yvonne Rochelle Branham, Winchester; sister, Viola Roland, Clay City; grandchildren, Jason Reynolds, Brandy Henderson, and Michael Hager; several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on January 20 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Steve Skinner.

Burial in Kennon Cemetery with Billy Roland, Randy Roland, David Roland, Branden Willoughby, Michael Johnson, and Justin Johnson. Honorary pallbearers serving, Jason Reynolds, Michael Hager, Chris Henderson, Donnie Roland, and all past employees of Wells Funeral Home. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Elmer Combs, 95, widower of Mag Combs, died on January 16 at his home. He was born December 24, 1922 in Perry County to the late John C. and Mahala Godsey Combs.

Survivors include, sister, Anna Faye Hudson, Hazard and special friend, Donna Patton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Pearl Combs, Clifford Combs, and Sam Combs.

Funeral services were held on January 19 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. Gary Willoughby.

Burial in Stokley Cemetery, Clay City with Ike Gabbard, Jeff Combs, Daniel Combs, and James Moore serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Melba Lou Trent, 70, died on January 15 at Stanton Nursing Center. She was born February 9, 1947 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late Walter and Mary Flanagan Disney. She was a retired CNA. Survivors include, children, Robert (Mary) Means, Jeff (Kim) Means, Fran (Jeff) Trent, and Jay (Gina) Means; brother, Junior Disney; sister, Wanda Anders, Elsie Clark, Betty Sparks, and Patricia Kirby; grandchildren, Josh (Brooke) Means, Holley Means, Mindi (Kyle) Means, Cheyenne Trent, Brandon Means, Kinxston Means, McKenna Trent, Tyler Means, and Jaylen Campbell; great-grandchildren, Hunter Means, Molly Means, Brooklyn Smith, and Grayson Smith. Funeral services were held on January 18 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Robert Boyd.

Burial in Brooks-Means Cemetery, Irvine with Danny Galloway, Josh Means, Kyle Strange, Brandon Means, Kinxston Means, and Tyler Means. Honorary pallbearers serving, Carmel Hall, Lisa Wheatley, Kelsey Stamper, Savannah King, Cliff Hiddink, Vanessa and Jason Patton, and the rest of the staff at Stanton Nursing Center and Rehab. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Larry Jay Preece, 50, husband of Tiffany Ann Preece, Clay City, died on January 18 at his home. He was born September 1, 1967 in Kenton, Ohio to the late James Sherman Preece and Frances Anne Sumner. He was a Marine Veteran.

Survivors include, wife, Tiffany Preece; mother, Frances Anne Sumner; sons, Brandon Preece and Lucas Preece; daughter, Kayla Preece; step-daughters, Morgan Walden and Jamie (Brandon) Lowe; brother, Gary (Julie Johnson) Preece; sister, Brenda Frazier; grandchildren, Starla Preece, Destany Walden, Gracie Robinson, Chloe Robinson, Bentley Lowe, Jayden Lowe, and Cayson Lowe.

Memorial services were held on January 29 at Lighthouse Church of God, 127 E Hickman St, Winchester, KY 40391 by Bro. Ryan Dotson. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Robert Eugene Esteppe, 76, husband of Waveline Combs Esteppe, died on January 14 at his home surround by his family. He was born October 8, 1941 in Jeffersonville, Kentucky to the late Bill and Dorothy Clay Vance Esteppe. Survivors include, wife, Waveline Esteppe, Jeffersonville; son, Michael Eugene (Julie) Esteppe, Jeffersonville; daughter, Victoria Sue (Mike) Donathan, Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Jessica Caci (Robert) Brock, Aaron Clay (Dannah) Donathan, and Makalya (Nathan Meade) Donathan; great-granddaughter, Allanah Halie Brock.

Funeral services were held on January 17 at Jeffersonville Baptist Church, Jeffersonville by Rev. Roy Back and Rob Brock.

Burial in the Esteppe Cemetery with Bob Esteppe, Kevin Esteppe, Jackie Williams, Nathan Meade, Aaron Donathan, Tiger Tyra, Mike Donathan, and David Shepherd serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Bobby Williams, Stanley Slemp, A J Williams, Wayne Banks, Gary Esteppe, and Mark Draper. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.