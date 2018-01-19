By CECIL PERGRAM

In 1979 Lowell Briscoe and Forrest Meadows who owned the 100 acre farm that now consist of Meadowgreen Park are created with being instrumental in making the venue what it is today. The park is still owned by the Meadows family and operated by the Kentucky Friends of Bluegrass Music Inc.

Special things happen at Meadowgreen Park because the venue on occasion can almost be downright magical by taking the passion of the performers on the stage and passing it along to members of the audience who can later in turn cherish those memories for years down the road long after they are over.

One of those cherished memories belongs to musician Joe Mullins who just played the most recent show on January 7 along with his band the Radio Ramblers.

“The first time I was in this building, I was maybe 13 or 14 years-old and Ralph Stanley was here back when Keith Whitley was singing with Ralph. The place was jammed packed and it was a special night.” Mullins recalled while on stage. “It was when the barn first opened back in the 1970s. I was a boy spending a couple of days with my papaw and mamaw in Menifee County. Me and pap came and got to see Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys, it’s a special barn.”

“We’re so thankful for the hard work of the Kentucky Friends of Bluegrass for keeping the doors open and making sure that the people of this region have a place to go see good mountain music here in Powell County,” Mullins said.

Meadowgreen Park in Clay City gives tourists and locals alike a way to escape the cold temperatures on a Saturday night and be able to enjoy entertainment by the big names and local musicians alike in a clean family friendly environment that will entertain the whole family.

“It’s good for the county because we don’t allow no alcohol in here and it’s a family oriented atmosphere,” said Kentucky Friends of Bluegrass Music Inc. committee member Estille King.

While at some venues members of the crowd are discouraged from dancing in front of the stage not at Meadowgreen Park.

“When we don’t have seats on the floor we have the whole floor full of people dancing,” said Kentucky Friends of Bluegrass Music Inc. committee member Estille King. “The little kids that come they’ve got out on floor and learned how to dance.”

Meadowgreen Park held its first Bluegrass Festival in 1977 that event was hosted by the Russell Brothers and Forest Meadows, the owner of the park.

According the Kentucky Friends of Bluegrass Music Club Meadowgreen Park has hosted some of the biggest and legendary names in the Bluegrass Music Industry ranging from those who were crucial in making Bluegrass Music like the “Father of Bluegrass Music” Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley to modern day groups like IIIrd Tyme Out and New South who are preserving the traditional sound and style of those legendary musicians who came before them for yet another generation.

Meadowgreen Park features live performances every Saturday night October through April.

Meadowgreen Park will be open this Saturday night featuring David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition. Southland Drive will also be performing. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and the cost of admission is $15.

There are still some big names to come to Meadowgreen Park later in the coming in the next coming months including Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Tommy Webb and The County Line Grass, Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers, Ralph Stanley II And The Clinch Mountain Boys and many more.

For more information about upcoming shows can contact the Meadowgreen Park office at 606-663-8136