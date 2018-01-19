The Powell County Lady Pirates had a short week thanks to Mother Nature. In fact they only played one game, a road trip to Harrison County. In a game that was close throughout, a shooting drought sealed the fate of the Lady Pirates. They fell to the Lady Thoroughbreds, 58-41.

The first quarter set the pace as both teams looked ready for a battle. The home team took an early advantage, leading 15-11 at the end on one period. The close game continued with the Lady Thoroughbreds hanging on despite Powell playing right with them. Harrison led at the half, 27-20.

The second half appeared to be Powell’s chance to make a comeback. The Lady Pirates slowly chipped away at the lead. By the time the third quarter ended Harrison held a slight edge, 38-32.

The final frame was even better for Powell, at least for the first three minutes. Harrison held on by a two point margin for a while. with a balanced attack in the quarter’s early stages the Lady Pirates cut the lead to just three, 40-37 with just 5:00 to play. It was then that Powell’s shooting went cold. The team went scoreless for just over 3:00, while Harrison took advantage of the dry spell. Powell did add a couple of baskets down the stretch, but the damage had been done. Harrison won, going away, 58-41.

Neither team looked real good from the field. Basically their shooting percentages were just slightly warmer than the temperatures outside. Powell was16-of-43 (37 percent) from the field, while Harrison was a little colder. The Lady Thoroughbreds hit 21-of-57 shots (36 percent) from the field.

Three pointers belonged to the home team as they connected on 2-of-8 (25 percent), Powell missed all seven attempts. As for free throws, a recurring issue for the Lady Pirates, they were 9-of-20 (45 percent) from the charity stripe, while Harrison was 14-of-21 (66 percent).

Turnovers and rebounds were also a concern. Powell committed 22 miscues to their counterparts 14. Harrison scored 10 points off Powell turnovers, the Lady Pirates picked up four points off Harrison turnovers. As for controlling the boards, Harrison took the advantage 35-26.

Harrison was led by Sydney Morris with a game high 21 points and 18 rebounds. Madison Kellione added 19 for the home team.

Powell was led by Dakota Brown with 16 points and eight boards. Ashley King tossed in 10 points and three assists in the game. The Lady Pirates fell to 8-7.

The Lady Pirates were scheduled to pay Leslie County at home this past Monday and set to host Lee County on Friday. Powell’s game at Estill County which was postponed due to last week’s winter weather, has been rescheduled for Jan. 21. They will be back home on Jan. 22 to play Breathitt County.