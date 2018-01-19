Wayne Busscher, 50, of Clay City died on December 15 at his residence.

He is survived by his mother Agnes Patrick of Clay City, son Logan Rogers Madison Wisconsin and Brother Kevin Elkins of Clay City.

Graveside services were held on December 22 at the Ware – Puckett Cemetery with Bro. Brad Epperson officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Paul Edward Martin, 77, husband of Carolyn Sue Rogers Martin, of Stanton, KY died on January 3 at University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital. Paul was born in Stanton, KY to the late Ellis and Bernice Neal Martin on July 3, 1940. He was the loving

and devoted husband of Carolyn Sue Martin for 58 happy years. Paul joined the Navy in 1958 to purchase an engagement ring for his high school sweetheart. While in the Navy

Paul learned carpentry and became a skilled craftsman. Paul served on the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga for over three years. After the military, Paul began a lifelong career in carpentry and construction. He ended his career as a construction superintendent at

Burchfield & Thomas. He had previously been employed by Hubert, Hunt & Nichols, Traco Construction and White & Congleton. Some of his accomplishments included construction of the Lexington Civic Center shops at Rupp Arena, Hyatt Regency, KincaidTowers, Kerr Bros. Funeral Home, Jaguar Dealership, structures at Calumet Horse Farm

and numerous other facilities, churches and schools. His favorite projects, however, were the ones he completed with his son, Eddie. Paul and Eddie also enjoyed fishing and took many fishing trips together. Paul was a faithful Christian and a deacon at Stanton Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Stanton Masonic Lodge #352 and the American

Legion. In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by daughters: Tina (Gene) King of Stanton and Carolyn (Chris) Baker of Somerset. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Will (Alison) Martin and Gabby Martin, all of Lexington, Shelby Martin of Mt. Sterling and Grady and Gavin Baker of Somerset along with his brother, Charles (Yvonne) Martin and sisters, Betty Burton and Lillie (Karl) Adams all of Stanton. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Martin and sister,

Louise Martin.Funeral services were held on January 13 at Hearne Funeral Home. Active pallbearers are Will Martin, Chris Baker, Dean Rogers, Kenny Rogers, Marty Burton and Joe Brandenburg. Honorary pallbearers include John and Anna Powell, Jerry and Mary Stevens, Buford Burchfield, Karl Adams, Harold Richardson, the Deacons of Stanton Baptist Church and Powell County EMS employees.

Interment with military honors were at Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Donnie Wayne Catron, 39, of Winchester died on January 10 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a Carpenter.

He is survived by his parents Ray Catron of Clay City, mother Judy Barnett Hopper (Doug) of Winchester, son Dalyn Catron of Winchester, daughter Haley Catron of Clay City, two brother’s Elvin Catron of Winchester, James “JJ” Rowlett (Amy) of Winchester and a sister Deana Catron of Winchester.

Funeral services were held on January 12 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Sammy Patrick officiating.

Burial followed in the Rose Cemetery in Stanton.

Pallbearers were Dalyn Catron, James Burris, Chandler Woodward, Justin Charleston, Brandon Sizemore and Cody Sizemore.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Garrett Wayne Holder, 48, of Pine Ridge, KY died on January 11 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Campton, KY, Wayne was the son of the late Robert Oscar and Julia Ellen Burns Holder. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Holder and his sister, Elsie Marie Cockerham. Wayne Holder is survived by his brother, Alton Elvis Banks of Warsaw; three sisters: Mary Creech of Stanton, Helen Holder of Campton and Cathy Lynn Coldwell of Stanton along with several nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Johnny Hurt and Bro. Herbert Barnett were held on January 15, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Rocky Clair, Shawn Donovan, Aaron Tolson, Zachary Deaton, Shoney King and Josh Hollon serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Carl Clair, Ryan Clifford, Jonathan Haddix, Johnny Haddix and Josh Clifford. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.