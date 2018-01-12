The Powell County Lady Pirates opened up the second half the schedule breaking even in the first week of 2018. The Lady Pirates won on the road at Menifee County, but fell in a home game to 14th Region opponent Hazard. Not exactly what they had hoped for, but bot a bad start either.

The ladies took to the road last Tuesday on the short trip to Frenchburg to play the Menifee Lady Wildcats. It was a big night of Powell’s “bigs”, that is their inside players. Senior Dakota Brown and freshman Macey Howell combined for 39 points as Powell took the win, 59-42.

The Lady Pirates hit 24-of-49 shots from the field and was 2-of-5 from three point range, showing a pretty good improvement from some earlier outings. Powell was also 9-of-14 from the charity stripe for a strong 64.3 percent in an area that has been bothersome in other games. Powell also dominated the rebounds, grabbing 37 boards to the Lady Cats 27.

Brown led the way with a game high 21 points and 12 rebounds, with her partner in the paint, Howell, tossing in 18 points and grabbing nine boards. Emma Hacker led Menifee with 20 points and was the only player in double figure for the Lady Cats, who dropped to 8-5.

Powell then made up a game last Thursday as they hosted the Hazard Lady Bulldogs. The game was close early, as the first quarter ended with the visitors leading, 17-14. Hazard opened up their lead in the second period and held a 34-23 edge at the intermission. Both teams played dead even in the third quarter and the Lady Bulldogs closed out the quarter leading, 54-43.

In the final frame, Hazard steadily open up their lead. They outscored the Lady Pirates 21-12. Despite an good effort to challenge the visitors, Powell fell to Hazard. The final score was 75-55.

Powell hit 20-of-54 shots from the field (37 percent) and 6-of-13 (46 percent) from behind the arc. Hazard was not much better, shooting 45 percent from the field (28-of-62) and 43 percent (7-of-16) from three point range. But the charity stripe was very different. The Lady Pirates connected on 9-of-24 attempts for a cool 37 percent, while the visitors were hot. Hazard hit 12-of 15 for a blistering 80 percent. The Lady Bulldogs also out rebounded Powell, 39-29.

Powell placed three players in double figures led by Gracie Hall with 18 points. Hall shot 50 percent on two point attempts, going 7-for-14 and nailed four treys on eight attempts. Dakota Brown chipped in 16 points and grabbed 10 boards, Macey Howell tossed in 10 points of the Lady Pirates.

Hazard, who improved to 10-4, was led by Hayley Caudill with 28 points. Desiree Sturgill scored 18 and Haley Turner added 15.

Powell, 8-5, will enjoy most of this week off as they prepare for a boy’s/girl’s varsity double header this Friday at district rival Estill County. The Lady Pirates will take on their Engineer counterparts at 6 p.m. The boys will tip it off at 8 p.m.

After that matchup Powell will return for a three game home stand. The Lady Pirates will host Leslie County on Monday and Lee County on Friday. Powell finishes the home stand on Jan. 22. The Breathitt County Lady Bobcats will come to Stanton for a 14th Region matchup.

Powell topped Breathitt 59-30 back on Dec. 13. Game time is 6 p.m. for the JV game, with charity tipping off at 7:30 p.m.