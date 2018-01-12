Campbell Anderson, 83, died on December 30 at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Montgomery County, KY he was the son of the late Stanley Anderson and Mary Thelma Reddix Anderson. He was an Army Veteran and a heavy equipment operator with Local 181 Union. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Warren Andrew Anderson and Hubert Anderson. Campbell Anderson is survived by one son, Daryl Winslow Anderson of Clay City; two daughters, Donna Jo (Bruce) Wafford and Melissa Sue (Stevie) Collins both of Stanton; three brothers: Harrison (Juanita) Anderson, Bobby (Mary) Anderson and Butch (Betty) Anderson all of Montgomery County; one sister, Mattie (Ronald) Martin of Montgomery County; four grandchildren: Dexter Anderson, Tiffani Sparks, Nicole Ryan and Corri Grace Collins and four great grandchildren: Martin Anderson, Madison Anderson, Cooper Sparks and Kinley Ryan.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Scott Barnes with eulogy by Debbie and Lloyd Little along with military honors were conducted on January 2 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in West Cemetery, Jeffersonville, KY with Robert Allen Anderson, Gail Jefferson, Randy Anderson, Stanley Bob Anderson, Vickie Segura, Sandy Bailey, Shannon King, Jimmy Anderson and Brian Anderson serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Anna Marie Howard Rogers, 70, wife of Levi Rogers, died on January 5 at her home. She was born May 11, 1947 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to Lee and Ida Haddix Howard.

Survivors include, husband, Levi Rogers, Clay City; son, John (Carol) Haddix, Winchester; daughters, Ida (James Sr.) Baker, Stanton, and Krista (Homer Dewayne Rice)Trimble, Clay City; brother, Kenneth (Brenda) Howard, Clay City; sister, Lois Roberts, Lancaster; grandchildren, Stephen Tipton, Sarah (Jeffery Jones) Bledsoe, Chelsea Haddix, Emily (Anthony) Patrick, Tiffani Goodwin, and Carmen Goodwin; great-grandchild, Jakobe Howard; and step great-grandchild, Jacolby Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Ida Howard; daughter, Carmen Haddix; grandson, Ryan Goodwin; nephew, Morton Howard, Jr; and brothers and sisters, Victoria Howard Boston, Morton Howard, Christine Howard Gillespie, Clara Howard, Woodrow Howard, Lee Howard Jr., and Ernest Howard.

Services were held on January 7 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. George Sparks.

Lola Smith, 95, widow of Floyd D. Smith, Main Street, Stanton, KY died at UK Medical Center on December 28. Born in Estill County, KY she was the daughter of the late Iven and Minnie Crowe Woosley. She was a charter member of Stanton Baptist Church and former employee of Lycoming Shoe Factory. She was a compassionate caregiver and a homemaker who loved to make quilts. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Lilly Pearl Woosley. Lola Smith is survived by one daughter, Janice Briscoe (David Dearing) of Stanton. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Jonathan Lewis were held on January 1 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Interment will be in Stanton Cemetery with Andrew O’Hair, Taylor O’Hair, Wayne Puckett, Denny Barnett, Gary Smith and Johnie Dearing serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are John and Linda Phelps, Janie Smith, Floyd Tracy Smith and Winnie Marcum. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ella Jean Chapman, 86, widow of Almus Chapman, died on December 30 at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Powell County, KY she was the daughter of the late Dillard and Leona Lane Smith and a former employee of Curlee Clothing Company. She was a member of Church Of The Nazarene in Irvine. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Damon Ray Chapman and three grandchildren, Daryl Barnes, Jamie Chapman, and Michael Norton.

She is survived by two sons: Almus Clinton Chapman of Irvine and Mike Chapman of Nancy; two daughters: Vada (Mike) Barnes of Irvine and Paula Combs of Clay City; two brothers: J. C. Smith of Leeco and Hubert (Ganell) Smith of Winchester; seven grandchildren: Leah Wiseman, Mickey Tucker, Jason Chapman, Jeremy Chapman, Amber Ratchford, Kimberly Hall and Matthew Combs along with several great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson was held on January 3 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in Lane Cemetery with Jason Chapman, Jeremy Chapman, Derick Norton, Matthew Combs, Daryl Chapman, Kenny Tucker, Boone Tucker and Dean Tucker serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Barnes, Hubert Smith, J. C. Smith, Johnny Smith and Brian Smith.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Helen Mountz-Smith, 89, died on December 27 in North Fulton Hospital, Roswell, GA. She was the daughter of the late Gertrude Vollmer Mountz and Joe Mountz of Clay City, KY where they owned and operated the Greyhound bus station. She married J.W. Smith, Jr. on May 1, 1948 and they had two children, Stephen Joseph Smith and Trudi Beth Smith Caldwell (Jim). When they were first married they operated a grocery store in Goff’s Corner, KY before moving to Clay City where they owned and operated Smith’s Super Market until retirement. Helen and her son, Steve Smith have resided in Roswell, GA the last four years in order to be close to her daughter. Helen was a lifelong member of Clay City United Methodist Church where she served as pianist/organist, choir member and faithful servant for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers Edsel Mountz and Montford Mountz.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Kim Rose and Rev. Mike Lehman were held on January 6, 2018 at Clay City United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Clay City – Eaton Cemetery with Benjamin Rose, Clint Rose, Ashley Kirk, Mike Reed, Kenny Riffe, and Glen Rogers, Jr. serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ashley Kirk, Vickie Reed, Phyllis Rose, Vondra Rose, Anthony Gray, Hubert Seemann, Butch Bloom, Pauline Lovins and the ladies of CCUMC.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Clay City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 137, Clay City, KY 40312. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Graydon Taulbee, 70, of Nicholasville, KY, died on January 1 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. Graydon was born October 15, 1947 in Stanton, KY to the late Louis Clinton and Nora Stamper Taulbee. Graydon Taulbee was anArmy veteran who selflessly served his country during the Vietnam War. Before retiring, Graydon was a truck driver for UPS. Aside from his parents, Graydon was preceded in death by stepdaughter Dreama Harrison; sisters Maizie Roberts and Imogene Brooks; brothers Eugene Taulbee and Kenneth Ray Taulbee, as well as several half brothers and sisters. Graydon is survived by his son Gregory Mathew (Shauna) Taulbee; stepdaughter Jennifer Rankin; stepson Dennis Patton; sisters Ina (Ward) Purcell, Phyllis Anderson, Sadie (Bill) Elcook, Joan (Jack) Faulkner; sister in law Violet Taulbee; grandchildren Mallorie Elaine, Savannah Brooke, Braydon Gregory and Hunter Mathew Taulbee. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 9 at Clark Legacy Center-Nicholasville. Burial was at Camp Nelson following the service.

Paul Edward Martin, 77, husband of Carolyn Sue Rogers Martin, of Stanton, KY died on January 3, at U. K. Good Samaritan Hospital. Paul was born in Stanton, KY to the late Ellis and Bernice Neal Martin on July 3, 1940. He was the loving and devoted husband of Carolyn Sue Martin for 58 happy years. Paul joined the Navy in 1958 to purchase an engagement ring for his high school sweetheart. While in the Navy Paul learned carpentry and became a skilled craftsman. Paul served on the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga for over three years. After the military, Paul began a lifelong career in carpentry and construction. He ended his career as a construction superintendent at Burchfield & Thomas. He had previously been employed by Hubert, Hunt & Nichols, Traco Construction and White & Congleton. Some of his accomplishments included construction of the Lexington Civic Center shops at Rupp Arena, Hyatt Regency, Kincaid Towers, Kerr Bros. Funeral Home, Jaguar Dealership, structures at Calumet Horse Farm and numerous other facilities, churches and schools. His favorite projects, however, were the ones he completed with his son, Eddie. Paul and Eddie also enjoyed fishing and took many fishing trips together. Paul was a faithful Christian and a deacon at Stanton Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Stanton Masonic Lodge #352 and the American Legion. In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by daughters: Tina (Gene) King of Stanton and Carolyn (Chris) Baker of Somerset. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Will (Alison) Martin and Gabby Martin, all of Lexington, Shelby Martin of Mt. Sterling and Grady and Gavin Baker of Somerset along with his brother, Charles (Yvonne) Martin and sisters, Betty Burton and Lillie (Karl) Adams all of Stanton. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Martin and sister, Louise Martin. Active pallbearers were Will Martin, Chris Baker, Dean Rogers, Kenny Rogers, Marty Burton and Joe Brandenburg. Honorary pallbearers include John and Anna Powell, Jerry and Mary Stevens, Buford Burchfield, Karl Adams, Harold Richardson, the Deacons of Stanton Baptist Church and Powell County EMS employees. Interment with military honors will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.