Pictures show images from the scene of a house fire that occurred on Hatton Creek Road on January 1. Stanton Fire Chief Eddie Barnes described the home as a total loss.

By LISA JOHNSON

Reporter

On January 1 a 911 call was issued for a house fire on 171 Hatton Creek.

Fire Departments from Stanton, Clay City ,Hargett, Middlefork and Clark County responded.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on Monday and may have originated in the HVAC unit.

By 10 p.m. the call was made by Chief Barnes who determined the home was a total loss.

The efforts were hindered by freezing water and breathing equipment that caused firefighters to run out of usable air supplies. Chief Barnes described the older style structure as a

balloon house. Many homes were built on these designs starting in the Victorian period through the 1930’s and beyond. The style of construction leaves open wall cavities were fire can run from basements inside walls and floor joist, often only noticed when they breach the roof or flow smoke or fire from under the eaves unknown to the occupants inside. It is a common type of construction were the implementation of Firestop is not applied .

We feel especially bad for the owner who is one of our own- Ryan Centers of the Stanton Fire Department.

Thanks to Shauna from Middlefork who kept me updated on the story.

It takes us all to be a great team! January 1 proved to be a busy day for first responders as they responded to a rollover crash with injuries in the 7600 block of Campton Road.

Crews from Middlefork Fire/Rescue as well as Powell County EMS treated a male patient with serious injuries prior to flying him to University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Before Middlefork firefighters could clear that call, they were also requested for an EMS assist on Star Gap Rd in reference to a wreck that occurred overnight.

Due to exhausting all of their resources Middlefork requested neighboring Stanton Fire Department for mutual aid with several firefighters responding for traffic control assistance to the Campton Road scene while Middlefork secured the landing zone for Air Methods helicopter Kentucky 2 based in Mount Sterling.

Shortly after clearing both of those incidents was when Middlefork Fire and Rescue responded to Hatton Creek Road for the structure fire along with Stanton and Clay City Fire Departments.