Jerry Lee Callahan Sr., 50, of Manchester died on December 24. He was born November 2, 1967 to the late Jess H. and Martha Callahan. He was a truck driver.

He is survived by two sons Beck Frank Callahan of Booneville, Jerry Lee Callahan Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, two daughters April Callahan of Ashland, Crystal Callahan of Corpus Christi, Texas, seven grandchildren, four brothers Robert Callahan and wife Christine of Booneville, Raleigh Callahan and wife Connie of Manchester, Estill Callahan and wife Donie of Jeffersonville, Alvin Callahan of McKee, three sisters Freda Yarber and husband Donnie of Beattyville, Naomi Gabbard and husband Henry of Booneville and Evelyn Begley of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his parent Jess H. and Martha Callahan, three brothers Jessie Price, Frank Callahan and Larry Wayne Callahan.

Funeral services were held on December 30 at the Ells Branch Church in Sexton Creek.

Burial followed in the Cradle Bow Cemetery.

Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Coleman Hatton, 95, of Winchester, KY, died on December 26, 2017. He was born May 8, 1922, to the late John Clint and Doshie Caudill Hatton of Stanton, KY. He was a United States Veteran of World War II where he was a tank driver in Germany during the European Campaign. Coleman was a member of Trinity Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda Briscoe Hatton; one son, Garrett Coleman Hatton; grandchildren, Robie Douglas Hatton, Stephanie Lynn Runyons and Jesse Lee Brandenburg; great grandson, Easton Baylor Williams; son-in-law’s, William “Bill” Runyons Jr. and Carl “Buck” McVey Jr.; brothers and sisters, Hoyt Denver, Elmer and Gurrie Hatton, Effie Morton, Ada Rogers, Taulbee Hatton, Donald Hatton and Jimmie Hatton, Ella Morton and Pearl Randall. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law’s, Gayle Runyons, Patricia “Patty” Enies Combs, Bonnie Sharon McVey, Connie Jo (Stanley) Williams, Dixie (Belvin) Brandenburg; grandchildren, Natalie Runyons Kinner, Dennis and Darren Combs, Jason McVey, Stacy Noble, Maria Noble Cupp, Greg Williams, Brad Williams, Candie, Brittany and Derek Hatton; twenty-one, great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held on December 30 at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Billy Keller.

Burial will be in Clarmont Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Dennis and Darren Combs, Greg and Brad Williams, Stacey Noble and Jason McVey.

Maudie Noble Tyra, 91, widow of Ova Tyra, of Upper Cane Creek Road, Stanton, Powell County, Kentucky died on December 27 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Breathitt County, Kentucky she was the third of five daughters born to the late Hiram Noble and the late Araminta Napier Noble. She was raised at the Little Creek Mission Children’s Home, founded and directed by Miss Esther Pushee, who she lovingly referred to as Mom Esther. Maudie remained at the Mission until her 18th birthday. The Mission was later moved to Wolfe County and is now known as Dessie Scott Children’s Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her father, her mother, three of her sisters, Martha Strong, of Richmond, KY, Margie Lewis of Waverly, OH and Minnie Lou Strong of Little, KY and three brothers, Woodrow Noble, Willy Noble and Thomas Noble all of Indiana. Maudie is survived by her daughter, Vickie Tyra Reed (Mike) and her son, Rick Tyra (Jackie) of Stanton. Also surviving are her husband’s children; son, Arnold Ralph Tyra (Yvonne) and daughter, Jeanette Tyra. Her joy in life were her grandchildren: Jessica Marie Putty (Brad), Rachel Katherine Hurst (Alan), Anna Nell Kinser (Travis), Araminta Brooke Spaulding (Cody), Mark Tyra (Jennifer), Jason Tyra, Erin Fannin (Matt) and Rebecca Pack. Her special blessings were her great-grandchildren: Emie Jones, Collins Putty, Mia Kinser, Braden Spaulding, Iris Hurst, Luke Fannin, Landon Fannin, Lawson Fannin, and Lily Fannin. She is also survived by her sister, Ada Mae Hart of Windber, PA and many nieces and nephews whom she loved so much. She was a wonderful cook, loved working in her flowers and garden, studying and reading the Bible and she was a dedicated member and Sunday School teacher of the Cane Creek Union Church. In her 91 years of life she had many jobs, from being a baker at Sunshine Biscuit Company to an assembly worker at General Motors. At GM she was a proud part of the war effort where she built tank parts for the Allied Forces. However, she loved no other job more than cooking for the children at Bowen Elementary School. She loved the children and loved feeding them—it was her way of paying back those who fed her as a child.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Bill Carpenter and Bro. Mike Hicks were held on December 30 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial will be in the Terrill/Tyra Cemetery in Wolfe County with Brad Putty, Alan Hurst, Travis Kinser, Cody Spaulding, Jason Tyra, Mark Tyra, Charles Faulkner and Timmy Tipton serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Euell and Ann Sumner; Bedford King, Marie McCoy, Jim and Carol Dennis, Donna Gabbard and all members of the Cane Creek Union Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cane Creek Union Church, 202 Bowen Road, Stanton, KY 40380. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Carmen Maria Cress, 54, of Beechfork Blvd., Clay City, Kentucky died at her residence on December 23. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of William and Donna Sue Tipton Cress. She was a graduate of University of Kentucky in the Pharm. D Program and she was a pharmacist with Jordan Drugs. Carmen was a loyal member and the pianist at Stanton Christian Church.

She is survived by her son, Will (Alison) Martin and her daughter, Gabriella Martin, both of Lexington along with her parents, Bill and Donna Sue Cress of Clay City and her step grandchildren, Wesley Langley and Zachary Langley.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb with eulogy by Adam Stowe were held on December 27 at Stanton Christian Church, 100 West Church Street, Stanton, KY.

Interment will be in Stanton Cemetery with Doug Cress, Rusty Cress, Ben Rose, Adam Stowe, Alan Tipton, Taylor Sorrels, Dallas Pelfrey and Myron Pelfrey serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are James Ed and Katherine Dennis, Luther and Rosemary Smith, Phil and Zelma Lambert, Jeff and Emily Brewer, Cheryl Goodwin, Michelle Rashid and Wanda Cunningham. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Walter “Bud” Parks, 75, of Stanton, KY died at his residence on December 26. Born in Stanton, KY he was a son of the late Vic and Ollie Jacobs Parks and a 1961 graduate of Powell County High School. He was a Navy Veteran and a former union representative at Rockwell International, Winchester, KY.

Bud Parks was the former owner and manager of WSKV Radio Station and a Mason in Stanton Masonic Lodge No. 352 for over 40 years. He was a member of the Powell County Pirate Basketball and Baseball Hall of Fame and an avid supporter of the Pirates and the Kentucky Wildcats. Bud also loved bluegrass music and playing guitars.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Mastin Parks; one son, Jeff (Carol) Parks of Lexington; two daughters, Suzannah (Rob) Merion of Stanton and Valerie Parks of Lexington; seven brothers, Charlie (Patty) Parks, Wayne (Mary Lou) Parks, Jakie (Linda) Parks, David (Charity) Parks, Sam (Cathy) Parks, Richard (Leslie) Parks and Gordon Parks; three sisters, Sue Cunningham, Vickie (Jerry) Johnson and Sally Martin and nine grandchildren, Shelby Barnett, Bryce Merion, Eric Parks, Rachel Parks, Kurt Parks, Paige Parks, Alex Parks, Phillip Parks and Laci Parks.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Johnny Hurt with eulogy by Jeff Parks were held on December 29 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 W. College Ave., Stanton.

Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with his brothers serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Shirley Crabtree, Ricky and Darrell Wasson, Patrick Johnson, Charlie Pearson, Paul Howard, Dan Thorpe, C. B. Martin, Darrell Billings, Jimmy Fulks, Lowell Briscoe and Shirley Briscoe. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.