Following a short break after Christmas and to round out 2017, the Powell County Lady Pirates took to the road. The team took part in the Chain Rock Classic in Pineville last week. It was overall a success trip, as Powell took two of the three games.

Last Wednesday the Lady Pirates played the host team, the Pineville Lady Lions. The home team opened up a 20-4 first quarter lead and never looked back. Powell was cold from the field and the free throw line throughout the game. The Lady Pirates shot a cool 29 percent from the field (17-58) and was 9-20 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Pirates did get the offense going, but the damage had been done early. They trailed 41-23 at intermission and tried to stay close, finally outscoring the Lady Lions by two in the final quarter. Pineville won 69-47.

Macey Howell led the Lady Pirates with 12 points and was the only one in double figures. Emily Branham and Lauren Payne each had eight points. Pineville improved to 8-2.

Last Thursday the Lady Pirates played Lynn Camp. The slow start seemed to continue for Powell, but also for the Lady Wildcats. Powell held a slim 3-1 lead after one quarter. But both teams warmed up in the second period, as Powell held a 16-11 lead at halftime.

The second half was all Powell. The Lady Pirates outscored Lynn Camp 35-21 in the second half. Powell’s shooting improved as they were 19-44 from the field for 43 percent. The improvement helped lead to the Lady Pirates to a 51-32 win.

Dakota Brown led Powell with a game high 20 points and 10 rebounds, also a game high. Ashley King poured in 16 points and a game high five assists. Both players were on the floor for the entire game. Lynn Camp fell to 5-6.

That set up the Lady Pirates for their final game of the tournament as they hit the hardwood against the Middlesboro Lady Jackets. This Friday matinee game was probably the best one for the Lady Pirates. Powell jumped out to an 18-11 first quarter lead and looked strong. That strength was evident by a better shooting performance from the floor and the charity stripe. Powell hit 58 percent (25-43) and nailed 19-28 from the free throw line for 67 percent.

Powell extended a 35-23 halftime lead by outscoring the Lady Jackets 34-29 in the second half. The Lady Pirates took advantage of Middlesboro’s 14 turnovers and scored 10 points, while the Lady Jackets only scored two points off Powell’s nine miscues.

Powell had a better balanced attack in the 69-52 victory. Brown led the way with 18 points. King tossed in 15, while Howell chipped in 14. Middlesboro dropped to 4-6.

Powell, now 7-5 as they entered the New Year, was scheduled to play at Menifee County this past Tuesday. They will host Hazard tonight (Jan. 4) before taking to the road to play Harrison County next Monday. The Lady Pirates will then travel to Irvine on Jan. 12 to play district rival Estill County.