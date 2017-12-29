Paul Gabbard, 88, Stanton, died on December 15 at home. He was born February 3, 1929 in Stanton, Kentucky to the late Hiram and Fannie Oliver Gabbard. He was a retired power line worker.

Survivors include, brother, Kenneth Gabbard, Stanton; sister, Laura Anderson.

Services were held on December 18 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Brad Epperson.

Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Steven Gabbard, Matthew Gabbard, Harlan Lairson, Butch Morris, and Danny Sparks serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, David Tharpe, Tom Tharpe, Lawrence Rogers, Darrell Randall, Howard Branham, and Dewey Holland. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Elvin Tolson Jr., 72, husband of Marlene Hamilton Tolson, died on December 18. He was born January 3, 1945 in Winchester to the late Elvin Tolson Sr. and the late Sallie Dunn Tolson. He was a retired electrician.

Survivors include, wife, Marlene Tolson, Mt. Sterling; sons, Kevin (Tamera) Tolson and Steven Tolson, both of Mt. Sterling; brother, Roy Tolson, Clay City; and granddaughter, Taylor Tolson, Mt. Sterling.

Graveside service at Powell’s Valley Cemetery. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Rollie Kay Taulbee, 77, of Jeffersonville died on December 14 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a farmer and a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife Margie Taulbee of Jeffersonville, a son Paul Taulbee (Deanna) of Jeffersonville, daughter Debbie Martin (Kelsey) of Mt. Sterling, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brother Bill Taulbee of Ezel, three sisters Ollie May McGuire (Paul) of Lexington, Lucille Masters of Morgan County and Goldie Manning of Camargo. He was preceded in death by his parents Harlan and Cora Taulbee. Funeral services were held on December 17 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Jessie Rogers officiating.

Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rollie Martin, David Taulbee, Kelsey Patton, Justin Crockett, Buck Willoughby and Wayne Willoughby. Honorary pallbearers were Paul Taulbee, Curtis Taulbee, Cody Taulbee, Wyatt Martin, Allen Woods and David Conkwright.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.