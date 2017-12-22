By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Powell County 4-H held its awards banquet on December 15 at Powell County High School.

The event is held each year to not only honor the hard work and dedication of Powell County 4-H members, but to also thank the individual leaders, volunteers, and sponsors that all help to make the 4-H program possible.

4-Her of the Year Awards are given to model 4-H members. Youth who go the extra mile, who take pride in their 4-H work and involvement, and who are using the Powell County 4-H Program to help them grow and develop into extraordinary adults.

The Powell County 4-H Council chooses four members who are divided into two separate groups; Juniors and Seniors. Each group selects one boy and one girl, who will receive the award.

For the Junior group, Devon Ansell and Nevaeh Bridgeman were chosen as 4-H’er of the Year.

In the Senior group, Bryce Stephens and Leslie Stewart were chosen as the respective male and female 4-H’er of the Year.

“We received the most applications this year that we have ever received and the level of competition was very high,” said CEA for 4-H Youth Development Valerie Stewart.

The Powell County 4-H Council raised more than $25,000 in grants, donations and fundraisers during 2017.

Powell County 4-H Council Members are Amy Ashley, Roberta Frazier, Robert Mason, Gary Stewart, Chuck Donaldson, Kevin Babcock, Ann Smith, Christie Poe, Dana Stone, Michaela Moreland and Pamela Napier. If you see any of the 4-H Council members out in the community be sure to give them a special thanks for providing a wonderful experience for our county’s youth.

If anyone would be interested in joining 4-H or knows someone that may be interested in joining 4-H you can contact the Powell County Extension Office at 606-663-6405 or by e-mailing Valerie Stewart at vstewart@uky.edu