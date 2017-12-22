Mary Lou Adkins, 70, of Clay City died on December 9, at Diversicare of Nicholasville. She was a housewife.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Adkins, parents Bruce and Ella Townsend, a brother Eugene Townsend and three sisters Lorraine Stafford, Polly Sparks and Wanda Sparks.

Funeral services were held on December 12 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Sparks officiating.

Burial followed in the Goodwin Cemetery.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Virgil Ben Barnett, 88, died on December 8 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born June 23, 1929 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Perry Oliver and Betty Abney Barnett. Ben was owner of EZ Stop Market and the Clay City IGA. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include, son, Delmer (Janet) Barnett, Irvine; Diann Meadows, Clay City; grandchildren, Jeff Barnett, Scott (Angie) Meadows, Cory (Whitney) Meadows, Brooke (Randall) Young, Britni (Seth) Farris, and Krana Puckett; great-grandchildren, Luke Barnett, Olivia and Landon Meadows, Samuel and Jack Harrison Meadows, Spencer, Sawyer, and Sullynger Young, and Dalton and Teagen Farris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Oliver and Betty Abney Barnett; wife, Easter Adelene Abney Barnett; daughter, Patsy Darlene Barnett; grandson, Duane Allan Barnett; brothers and sisters, Flora Abney, Hazel Howell, Cassie Barnett, Grover Barnett, Earl Barnett, Kenzie Barnett, Irene Minker, and Molly Barnett.

Funeral services were held on December 11 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Dwaine Meadows and Rev. Stephen Donithan.

Burial was in the Barnett Cemetery with Jeff Barnett, Scott Meadows, Cory Meadows, Randall Young, Seth Farris, Luke Barnett, Gary Meadows, and Jeremy Davis serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, all employees past and present at EZ Stop Market and Clay City IGA, customers of EZ stop market and Clay City IGA, Jimmy Barnett, Dwight Barnett, Markel Reed, James Cook, Larry Patterson, Chad Rice, Chris Rader, Jeff Childers, Steve Hale, Bruce and Carol Snowden, Beuford Mattingly, Mike Brown, Jimmy Bonny, and Gary Carmichael. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Diana Lynn Banks of Kimper, KY and formerly of Clay City, KY born on April 24, 1948, in Middletown, OH a daughter of the late Jethro and Lucinda Gabbard Lairson transitioned to a peaceful rest on Saturday morning December 16, 2017 while in the loving care of her family in her daughter’s home at Kimper, KY. Diana was 69 years old. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Joshua Banks, husband Eli Banks, brothers Tommy Lairson, Eugene Lairson, Melvin Lairson, Wilbur Lairson, Kenneth Lairson and a sister Mildred Hensley.

Survivors include her daughters Susan Spencer and her husband Bruce of Clay City, KY and Cindy McCoy and her husband Jason of Kimper, KY, son Steven Gibson of Commerce, TX, sisters Cora Sue Cooke of Fairfield, OH and Shirley Layne of Trenton, OH, grandchildren Tonya Crain, Sarah Spencer, Jason McCoy Jr., Brittnee McCoy and Gabbi McCoy, great grandchildren Joshua Gray and Casey Gray.

Diana is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, her church family and numerous devoted friends who will miss her.

Services honoring the life of Diana were conducted on Monday December 18, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Opie Harris and Bro. Gary Cooke officiating in the Church of God in Jesus Name of Phelps, KY. Graveside services will then be held on Tuesday December 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. at the Westbend Cemetery on Hidden Valley Road in Clay City, KY.

Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, WV

Expressions of sympathy may also be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com

Julian Dennis McClure, age 72, of Clay City, KY passed away on December 9, 2017 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Zachariah, KY he was the son of the late Otis McClure and the late Learline Birkhimmer McClure. He was a former boiler technician with Ware Energy and a member of the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church. Julian enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, camping and traveling. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Dennis Ray McClure and one brother, Barney McClure. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kathleen Faulkner McClure; three sons: Jonathan (Patty) McClure of Frenchburg, Joseph McClure of Zephyrhills, FL and Larry Hall of Clay City; four daughters: Julia Ann (James) Loubet of Chiefland, FL, Christy Hurt of Stanton, Lottie (David) Scott of Trenton, FL and Dolly (Tyler) Davis of Frenchburg; two brothers: Wayne McClure of Jeffersonville and Bill (Judy) McClure; three sisters, Loraina Fugate, Dorothy Brewer and Freda Hamilton all of Clay City; 19 grandchildren: Robert Loubet, Eric Hurt, Derek Scott, Tyler Loubet, Zachary Scott, Brandon Scott, Nichlos Scott, Bradley Davis, Hunter Davis, Alerick McClure, Elijah Faust, Caleb Hughes, Destany Trent, Ciairia Hall, Dana Thomas, Jaclynn Hall, Megan Hurt, Destiny Davis and Fraya Davis and four great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Sammy Faulkner were held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church, Fifth Avenue, Clay City, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Virden Cemetery with Ken Fugate, Tyler Loubet, Larry Hall, David Scott, Chris Ferrell and Matthew Creech serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne McClure, Bill McClure, Ricky Faulkner, Thomas Faulkner and Enies Combs. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Paul Gabbard, 88, Stanton, died on December 15 at home. He was born February 3, 1929 in Stanton, Kentucky to the late Hiram and Fannie Oliver Gabbard. He was a retired power line worker.

Survivors include, brother, Kenneth Gabbard, Stanton; sister, Laura Anderson.

Services were held on December 18 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Brad Epperson.

Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Steven Gabbard, Matthew Gabbard, Harlan Lairson, Butch Morris, and Danny Sparks serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, David Tharpe, Tom Tharpe, Lawrence Rogers, Darrell Randall, Howard Branham, and Dewey Holland. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.