By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County Board of Education says it’s reviewing its policy within the school district and investigating reports of a student at Stanton Elementary Student being bullied for being an Atheist and not participating in the schools Upper Room religious assembly.

The board says that in light of recent events of reports of bullying and subsequent suggested threats on social media to the schools and the community that it would like to ensure the public that the safety of its students remain its number one priority.

“We are working closely with law enforcement to monitor these posts, track various IP addresses, and allocate our resources where needed.” Powell County Schools Superintendent Michael Tate said. “School security has been tightened at all schools to ensure that our staff and students are safe at all times.”

“Policies and procedures are in place for the safety and protections of our students and staff, which we implement each and every day in our schools,” Tate said. “Bullying and harassment has not and will not be tolerated under my watch as Superintendent of Powell County. All students have a right to a quality education and to be served by quality educators at each school.”

Tate says in a letter concerning school safety that was addressed to students, staff, parents and community leaders that the board has had student issues brought to its attention by the Safety Tipline, Online Prevention or S.T.O.P. Tipline and that it is continuing to investigate these tips and will take the appropriate action as needed on a case by case scenario.

“All of are concerned about the safety of our students during these challenging days. Our top priority is protecting the safety of our students and staff. I promise that we will do everything reasonably possible to protect your children against any threat that may arise while they are in our care.” Tate said.

Tate says that he recommends that if needed to visit the S.T.O.P. Tipline which is online reporting or prevention tool located on the school district’s webpage by clicking on any of the parent, student, or staff district webpages.

Superintendent Tate says that if any parents has any questions or concerns regarding safety of students that they can contact their child’s teacher about any class-related issues or their child’s principal regarding any school-wide matters. Tate says that can also be reached at the Powell County Board of Education Office at 606-663-3300.