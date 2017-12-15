Colton Casey with his outstanding character and achievement has been elected and accepted The Honor of National Beta Club.

To be elected to become a member students must maintain a Grand Point Average of 3.5 to 4.0.

Colton maintains a 3.84 GPA and attends McNabb Middle School in Montgomery County.

Colton is the son of Joey and Dora Blevins, Grandson of JoAnn Casey and the late Clinton Casey and Ethel Lee Lemaster. We want to wish Colton a Happy 14th Birthday on December 12.

We are very proud of you and your achievements!