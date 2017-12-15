Virgil Ben Barnett, 88, died on December 8, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born June 23, 1929 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Perry Oliver and Betty Abney Barnett. Ben was owner of EZ Stop Market and the Clay City IGA. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include, son, Delmer (Janet) Barnett, Irvine; Diann Meadows, Clay City; grandchildren, Jeff Barnett, Scott (Angie) Meadows, Cory (Whitney) Meadows, Brooke (Randall) Young, Britni (Seth) Farris, and Krana Puckett; great-grandchildren, Luke Barnett, Olivia and Landon Meadows, Samuel and Jack Harrison Meadows, Spencer, Sawyer, and Sullynger Young, and Dalton and Teagen Farris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Oliver and Betty Abney Barnett; wife, Easter Adelene Abney Barnett; daughter, Patsy Darlene Barnett; grandson, Duane Allan Barnett; brothers and sisters, Flora Abney, Hazel Howell, Cassie Barnett, Grover Barnett, Earl Barnett, Kenzie Barnett, Irene Minker, and Molly Barnett.

Funeral services were held on December 11 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Dwaine Meadows and Rev. Stephen Donithan.

Burial was in the Barnett Cemetery with Jeff Barnett, Scott Meadows, Cory Meadows, Randall Young, Seth Farris, Luke Barnett, Gary Meadows, and Jeremy Davis serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, all employees past and present at EZ Stop Market and Clay City IGA, customers of EZ stop market and Clay City IGA, Jimmy Barnett, Dwight Barnett, Markel Reed, James Cook, Larry Patterson, Chad Rice, Chris Rader, Jeff Childers, Steve Hale, Bruce and Carol Snowden, Beuford Mattingly, Mike Brown, Jimmy Bonny, and Gary Carmichael. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Joshua Lin Knox, age 31, of Stanton, KY passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017 in Winchester, KY. Born in Winchester, KY he was the son of Linvelle Knox and Carol Sue Moore Knox and he was a mechanic at Winchester Farm Dairy. He loved playing music, collecting Martin Guitars, working on cars and he was an avid basketball fan of the Louisville Cardinals. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynne White Knox; one daughter, Aubrey Lynne Knox; his parents, Linvelle and Carol Knox; one brother, Eric Knox; special aunts, Wanda Lacy, Nellie Anderson and Maggie Knox along with special cousins, Tazia Knox and Layla Knox. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery with Bobby Patrick, Mark White, Earl Johnson, Chester Crabtree, Jack Cheek, Jeremy Fugate, James Anderson and Ryan Anderson serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dwain Anderson, Jimmy Morton, Gary Knox, Larry Lacy and Jeff Knox. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Sheila Sams, 74, of Mt. Sterling and formerly of Clay City died on December 6 at her residence. Sheila was born July 3, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Edwin and Jennie Foy. She was retired from CMS Factory.

She is survived by one son Thomas Captain and his wife Mary of Redford, Michigan, daughter Gusta Larison of Mt. Sterling, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one brother Richard Foy and wife Patsy of West Land, Michigan, and three sister’s Carol Tacia of Belleville, Michigan, Mary Jean Tosto of Newman, Georgia and Shirley Summers and husband Roy of Warren, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Jennie Foy, her husband Elwood Sams, three brothers Edwin, Eddie and Robert Foy, nine sisters Joyce Menotti, June Banks, JoAnn Pasienca, Margie Pasienca, Janice Slatter, Shirley Foy, Karen Young, Diane Foy and Donna Marie.

Funeral services were held on December 11 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ike Sams and Bro. Kim Rose officiating.

Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chester Mullins, Jordan Mullins, Michael Godfery, Michael Pasienca, Anthony Captain, Christopher Captain, Jeff Burton and DJ Sparks. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Ova Branham, 84, Nada, widower of Anita Joyce Yeary Branham, died on December 7, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born June 22, 1933 in Nada, Kentucky to the late John and Liza King Branham.

Survivors include, sons, Ralph Ashley, Howard Wayne (Nancy) Branham, and Stanley Jamie (Sarah) Branham; daughters, Mary (Damon) Byrd, Marilyn Richmond, Deloris (Ron) Gunaratne, and Diana Branham; brothers, Omer Branham and Howard Branham; sister, Martha Coldiron; special grandson, Bobby Lykins; 21 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Liza King Branham; wife, Anita Joyce Yeary Branham; sons, Danny Year, Glen Yeary, and O.J. Branham; brothers and sisters, Demia Creech, Delphia Barker, Elmer Branham, Cora King, Jerry Branham, and Lewis Branham; and great-grandchild, Keyden Richmond.

Services were held December 11 at Nada Baptist Mission by Rev. Bill White.

Burial was in Branham Cemetery with Daven Wills, Bobby Lykins, Mark Branham, Dustin Gilpin, Anthony Merick, Chad Richmond, Jeremiah Branham, and Micah Byrd. Honroary pallbearers serving, Mitchell Barker, Eddie Ventors, Henry Skidmore, J.L. Bowen, Christopher Ventors, Christian Watkins, and all of his special friends. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Cluster Glenn Robbins, Jr., age 62 of Clay City, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at U K Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Dayton, OH he was

the son of Edna Lykins Robbins and the late Cluster Glenn Robbins, Sr. and he was a graduate assistant at Morehead State University. Glenn Robbins was employed for 17 years with the University of Dayton Wright Patterson Air Force Base and he worked on the Stealth Bomber. He was a current research engineer with the University of Kentucky, a member of Stanton First Presbyterian Church and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Collins Robbins and his mother, Edna Lykins Robbins of Clay City; two sons, William Glenn (Karen) Robbins of Lexington and Christopher Cody Robbins of Clay City; two daughters, Jenni (Jon) Smith of Dayton, OH and Leslie (Ben) Herald of Lexington; one sister, Dee Robbins of Clay City and 11 grandchildren: Lillian Smith, Ellie Smith, Leo Smith, Tessa Smith, Stella Smith, Grant Herald, Grahame Herald, Grayson Herald, Ryan Herald, Reese Herald and Donavan Robbins. Memorial services officiated by Bro. Phillip Pogue will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation is from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society or a charity of your choice in his name. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com