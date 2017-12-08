By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Pictured right to left are 2017 Kentucky Migrant Education Advocate of the Year recipient Teresa Dotson, Special Education Director Migrant/ESL Program Coordinator Debbi Rose and Powell County Schools Superintendent Michael Tate.

A Powell County teacher, Teresa Dotson, was recognized for being named the 2017 Kentucky Migrant Education Advocate of the Year by the Kentucky Department of Education.

Powell County Schools Migrant Program Director Debbi Rose says that she nominated Dotson and was made aware that Dotson had received the award while attending the Kentucky Migrant Education State Academy Conference held in Owensboro on November 16.

Rose says that she knew Dotson was destined for greatness before she hired her for an open position in the program, but she had no idea of the depth of that greatness going beyond what was required of her.

“She started getting to know the students and their families. She visited each one and found something unique and special about them and then the magic happened,” Rose said. “She would remember birthdays, exciting events they participated in, struggles the family was having, their favorite foods, drinks, and colors. You name it. Once she had it down she never forgot and for six years I watched as she treated student after student, family after family as she would her own.”

“Many of these things I know that other districts could say they have seen in their staff, but with Teresa, no one ever knew. That was her magic,” Rose said. “The weekends, the funeral visitations and purchasing of items she never wanted others to know that she was behind them. She took no credit in public but was instead fed on the smiles of our families. Many times other people tried to stand in and assist her but she was determined to do things herself for them and more than anything never wanted anybody to know what she was doing behind the scenes.”

Rose says that as a program coordinator that many times it is easy to get lost in paperwork or deadlines for the program but Teresa Dotson only gets lost in love, support and dedication to the school district’s children.

“She is a big inspiration to me and should be to everybody in the school district,” Rose said.