Indian Chickpea and Vegetable Curry

Ingredients

4 cups water

4 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

1 cup dried garbanzo beans (chickpeas)

1 1/2teaspoons salt

1/2of a 28-oz. can (1 1/2 cups) crushed tomatoes

4cloves garlic, minced

1fresh serrano chile pepper, seeded (if desired) and finely chopped*

1 1/2teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2teaspoons ground coriander

1teaspoon ground ginger

1/4teaspoon black pepper

1cup frozen peas, thawed

1/3cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4cup heavy cream

Hot cooked basmati rice (optional)

Naan bread, warmed

Directions

1. In a 4-qt. slow cooker combine the water, carrots, onions, beans, and 1/2 tsp. of the salt. Cover and cook on high 5 to 6 hours or just until beans are tender.

2. Drain vegetables, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid. Return vegetables to cooker. In a medium bowl combine tomatoes and next six ingredients (through black pepper), remaining 1 tsp. salt, and reserved cooking liquid. Stir into vegetables in cooker. Cover and cook 30 minutes more.

3. Before serving, stir in peas, cilantro, and cream. Serve with rice (if desired) and naan for dipping.

Note: Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

In a pressure cooker or Insta-Pot:

In a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker combine the water, beans, and 1/2 tsp. of the salt. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 30 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer’s directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 30 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, carefully open steam vent to release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Drain beans, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid. Return beans to cooker. Add carrots, onions, remaining 1 tsp. salt, and reserved cooking liquid. Stir in tomatoes and next six ingredients (through black pepper). Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 20 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady pressure. Cook 20 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Stir in peas, cilantro, and cream. Serve as directed.

Chorizo and Black Bean Pizza Pie

Ingredients:

1 1/2 – 1 3/4cups all-purpose flour

3tablespoons cornmeal

1 1/2teaspoons active dry yeast

1/2teaspoon salt

2/3cup warm water (105 degrees F to 115 degrees F)

1tablespoon olive oil

1tablespoon honey

6 – 8ounces uncooked chorizo sausage links, casings removed, and/or ground beef

3/4cup chopped red sweet pepper

115 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

14 ounce can diced green chile peppers, undrained

Nonstick cooking spray

1cup shredded Colby and Monterey Jack, Monterey Jack, and/or cheddar cheese (4 oz.)

Directions

1. In a large bowl stir together 1 1/4 cups of the flour, the cornmeal, yeast, and salt. Stir in warm water, oil, and honey. On a lightly floured surface, knead in enough of the remaining flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3 to 5 minutes). Cover and let rest 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, for filling, in a large skillet cook sausage and/or beef and sweet pepper over medium heat until meat is browned. Drain off fat. Stir in beans and chile peppers.

3. Line a 6-qt. oval slow cooker with parchment paper, then foil. Coat foil with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 14×11-inch oval. Transfer to paper-foil liner in cooker. Fold down top edges of dough to make an even crust that extends 1 to 1 1/2 inches up the sides. Spoon filling into crust.

4. Cover and cook on high 3 1/2 hours or until crust is golden, giving crockery liner a half-turn halfway through if possible. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook 10 minutes more. Turn off cooker. If possible, remove crockery liner from cooker. Let stand, uncovered, 10 minutes before serving.