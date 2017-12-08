Wilma Fern Tackett, age 80, of Airwood Drive, Stanton, KY died on November 23 at UK Medical Center. Born in Pikeville, KY she was the daughter of the late Hartman Johnson and the late Leslie Mae Tackett Johnson. She was a homemaker and a member of Emanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hatler Tackett; one daughter, Sandra K. Klasek and by one sister, Sylvia Lee McDonald.

She is survived by two sons, Arnold Ray Mullins, Jr. of Canton, NC and Mark Steven Mullins of Seymour, TN; two daughters, Gwendolyn Joyce Haver-Davis and her husband Tim of Clay City and Jennifer Duvall and her husband Andrew of Durham, NC; five stepchildren; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb were held on November 27 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 6:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery with Arnold Ray Mullins Jr., Mark Steven Mullins, Tim Davis, Lennon Haver, Nigel Davis and David Michael Burton Hall serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ricky Norris, 56, of Owingsville died on November 27 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born in Mt. Sterling April 14, 1961 to the late Henry and Beatrice Norris.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Norris of Owingsville, one son Travis Townsend (Kellie) of Owingsville, four daughters Shyanna Evans (Josh) of Carlisle, Candace Norris of Owingsville, Megan Blakeman (Jonathan) of Owingsville, Kylie Norris of Owingsville, seven grandchildren, one brother Wayne Norris of Owingsville and one sister Patsy Willoughby (Dallas) of Owingsville. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Beatrice Norris, a son Robert Norris, two brothers Donnie and Ronnie Norris and two sisters Sue Tapp and twin sister Lisa Bocook.

Funeral services were held on November 30 at the Sugar Grove Christian Church with Bro. Frances Nash officiating. Pallbearers were Mike Willoughby, Steve Willoughby, Shane Willoughby, Cody Willoughby, Brandon Willoughby and Taylor Craig.

Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Ernest Crabtree, 89, husband of Betty Webb Crabtree, died on December 1 at St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born August 28, 1928 in South Fork, Kentucky to the late George Robert and Ida Mae Mullins Crabtree. He was a Army Veteran. Ernest was Powell County Sheriff from 1966-1970 being the first Sheriff to wear a uniform. He was a retired State Highway Foreman, working for 23 years and a Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include, wife of 64 years, Betty Crabtree, Stanton; son, Greg (Beverly) Crabtree, Stanton; daughter, Kim (Tony) Smith; grandchildren, Megan (Clayton) Cooksey, Josh Crabtree, and Ethan Smith; sister, Eula Skidmore, Stanton; and brother-in-law, Frank Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, Elsie (Clay) Smith, Clarence (Rose Mary) Crabtree, Nellie (Morgan) Skidmore, Dale (Willa) Crabtree, Venice (Charlie) Rogers, Seldon Skidmore, Reva Carter, Eva Crabtree, and Wilson Crabtree.

Funeral services were held December 4 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. Bill Carpenter, Rev. Mike Hicks, and Rev. James Harold Combs. Visitation Sunday 5-9pm at the funeral home.

Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with military honors with Josh Crabtree, Mike Skidmore, Henry Skidmore, George Skidmore, Bob Skidmore, Don Crabtree, Steve Crabtree, Dan Crabtree, Joe Crabtree, and Frank Joe Carter serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Larry Mullins, Amon Back, Scottie Frazier, all of the Highway Crew, and the men at the Bowen Church of God. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Alletta Welch Craig, 95, wife of the late Jess W. Craig, died on December 1 at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington were she had lived since 2014. Before that she was a life-long resident of Mt. Sterling. Born January 30, 1922 in Bath County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late David and Susan Welch. Mrs. Craig was a retired employee of A.O. Smith manufacturing and was a member of the Christian Assembly of God. She loved her Lord with her heart, soul, and body. Prayers sprang from her lips daily for her children, grandchildren and friends. Reading the Bible was her favorite pastime. She had a servant’s heart as evidenced by the many years she served with the RSVP program with the Senior Citizens.

Survivors include two sons, Larry (Patricia) Craig of Mt. Sterling, Jess G. (Clara) Craig of Lexington, one daughter Brenda (Denny) Vance of Franklin, Tennessee, Daughter-In-law Phyllis Craig of Mt. Sterling, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Craig, a daughter Barbara Craig Murphy, a grandson Tyler Craig and a son-in-law Clifford Murphy.

Funeral services were held on December 4 at the Christian Assembly of God with Bro. Scott Barnes officiating. Burial followed in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Sharpsburg, Kentucky.

Serving as pallbearers were David Craig, Lonnie Gregory Craig, Byron Craig, Mary Murphy, Bobby Hazelwood and Jimmy Craycraft. The Funeral services were entrusted to the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City.

Wanda Pelfrey Clark of Stanton, KY, born June 28, 1945 in Winchester, KY and died December 3, 2017 in Stanton, KY, was 72 years old. Wanda was the daughter of the late Lawrence Edward Pelfrey and the late Beulah Lowe Pelfrey.

She was an older sister to Howard (Betty) Pelfrey, Jerry (Cathy) Pelfrey and Teresa Bowen all of Stanton. Wanda was the wife of Phillip Clark, Sr. for 53 years and the mother of Phillip (Julia) Clark, Jr. and James (Chelsea) Clark all of Stanton. She was a grandmother to Jacquelynn Clark, Wyatt Clark, Peyton Clark and Sylas Clark. Wanda was an aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was a member of Powell County High School graduating class of 1964 and she attended Stanton Christian Church. Wanda Clark worked one career spanning 48 years (42 years with Delta Natural Gas Company and six years with Power Line Construction Company, whom Delta Natural Gas Company acquired).

Funeral services officiated by Bro. David Richendrfer were held on December 6 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Stanton Cemetery with Larry Young, Sr., Larry Young, Jr., Richard Fain, James Faulkner, Scott Salchli, Wyatt Clark, Gary Hall and Mark Crowe serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers employees of Delta Natural Gas Company (past and present), Ilene Rice, Stephen Pelfrey, Doug Pelfrey, Kevin Pelfrey, Warren Meadows, Jr., Tiffany Embry, Travis Meadows, Melissa Pelfrey, Josh Pelfrey and Craig Bowen. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391 or Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.