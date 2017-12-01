The Powell County Road Department is pictured above while installing all of the recently added GPS Trackers in all of the departments vehicles.

Stanton, Kentucky – November 17, 2017 – A new technological innovation will be debuting in the Powell County Road Department, and just in time for winter. Over the course of the last week, GPS trackers have been installed on the fleet of trucks deployed by the department to aid in road repairs and other responsibilities unique to their crews.

Using the resources of the Bluegrass Area Development District, the Powell County Fiscal Court worked with the Road Department to establish the new platform for tracking vehicles wherever they may be throughout Powell County. Beyond simply knowing where the vehicles are, these tracking devices offer up a measure of safety and increase efficiency within the department.

“Having the ability to keep constant track of the trucks when they’re in the field will give us an added layer of understanding as to how road conditions are progressing, and how effective we are within the department,” said Judge-Executive James Anderson, “particularly during the process of snow removal.” While the work of our local road crews impact the day-to-day life of nearly every resident of Powell County, perhaps no other time are they more visible or more important than during the snowy winter months.

The information from the trackers will feed into a monitor in the Powell County 911 Dispatch Center, where the communications department can track progress in real-time, and determine the conditions of roads throughout the county more effectively. Cory Graham, director of Powell County 911, remarked on the history of the project: “Two years ago we began experimenting with snow removal through our dispatch center, testing different routes and changing the way we communicate during winter storm events. This project has been a long-term goal, and will allow us to better inform the public as to the progress of snow removal and will add an element of safety to the crews out there working to clear the way.”

The addition of these tracking devices will give the staff of the 911 center the ability to monitor any vehicles which may become stuck, or otherwise find themselves in peril while plowing a given route. Additionally, the accuracy of the equipment will allow first responders, should an emergency arise, to locate the particular vehicle in its exact location should communications prove difficult.