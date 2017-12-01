Times staff

Members of Powell County High School’s Football team accepting the Regional Runner Up trophy following the Pirates 50-14 defeat at the hands of the Corbin Redhounds on November 17.

The Powell County gridiron season may have come to a close last week. But they are still making some noise. Two Pirates were awarded top honors for their hard work.

It was announced late last week that Nate Skidmore and Coach Brandon Brewer took top billing in the district. Skidmore was named Class 3A District 7 Player of the Year. Brewer was named as the district’s Coach of the Year.

Skidmore, a junior, rushed for 2,031 yards and 24 touchdowns during the 2017 campaign. He ranks in top four rushers in Class 3A and in top 10 overall among all classes. Skidmore was a big part of the Pirates run of eight straight wins and the school’s second trip to the Regional Finals.

Brewer in his third year led the Pirates to an 8-5 record after a slow 0-4 start. The Pirates had their second eight win season under Brewer this year. The school had only one eight win season prior to that, in 2011 when they also made a trip to the finals. Under Brewer the Pirates are 20-16 overall and have two district titles.

Both will be recognized at halftime of the Class 3A Championship Game this Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington.