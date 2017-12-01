Thomas Jefferson DeLaney Jr., 83, of Titusville, FL ]died surrounded by family on November 14 at the home of his daughter, Sheila Sievers, in Brookville, OH. He was born July 9, 1934, in Dayton, OH, to the late Thomas J. and Edith (Deis) DeLaney.

Tom retired to Titusville, FL after selling his business of 30 years, Jordan Radiator Works, Inc., Odessa, TX. Tom was an avid golfer, gunsmith and award winning marksman, an active member of the community, serving with the Medical Center Auxiliary and Meals on Wheels. Tom was a lifetime member of the NRA and member of the Elks Lodge, Titusville Rifle and Pistol Club and First Baptist Church Odessa, TX. Tom was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Potts DeLaney, sister; Phyllis Shannon, daughter; Sheila Sievers (Ben), sons; Joe DeLaney (Jane), Thomas K. DeLaney (Christy), and children by love Ronald Leugers (Collette) and Donald Leugers (Linda), 14 grandchildren; Melanie Hamilton, Jacob Sievers, Tracy Fowler, Thomas J. Delaney, Sarah Post, Mathew DeLaney, Chad Leugers, Kent Leugers, Amy Whitney, Rebecca Lyles, Katie Leugers, Addy Leugers, David Leugers, Ryan Leugers, Kyle Leugers, Lora Wright and 29 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas J. Delaney and Edith Deis, and his brother; William.

A celebration service of his life will be held at the Powell Valley Baptist Church in Clay City, KY, on Sunday, December 3, 2017. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Memorial service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Gary Willoughby officiating. Internment at the Powell Valley Cemetery will follow the service.

Scotty Ray Haddix, 45, Stanton, died on November 16. He was born September 22, 1972 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Alfred and Margaret Haddix Caudill.

Survivors include, son, Brian Scott Haddix; daughter, Felicia Danielle Creech; grandchildren, Kaylynn Haddix, Nevaeh Haddix, and Courtney Haddix; Aunts, Ruby Richardson, Nellie Haddix, and Linda Haddix; Uncles, Eddie Wayne Haddix and Bernie Haddix; niece, Brianna Haddix; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Minnie Haddix, parents, Alfred and Margaret Caudill; and sister, Lisa Haddix.

Funeral services were held on November 25 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Johnny Hurt.

Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery, Stanton with Tommy Richardson, Tony Booth, James Creech, David Creech, Brandon Crabtree, and Brian Haddix serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Tommy Douglas, Chris Creech, Josh Booth, Brian Haddix, Tommy Haddix, Arnold Holder, Robert Haddix, Johnny Haddix, Johnathon Haddix, and Glen Townsend. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Charles Franklin Koontz, 73, of Halls Branch Road, Stanton died on November 14. Born in Dayton, Ohio he was the son of the late John J. Koontz and the late Ila Short Koontz. He was a 1962 graduate of Powell County High School and a former machinist with A. O. Smith. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #2246, an avid gunsmith and collector and a wonderful father and grandfather.

He is survived by his lifelong companion, Julia Ann “Judy” Koontz of Stanton; one son, John (Treasa) Koontz of Stanton; two daughters: Bobbie (Craig) Conrad and Vickie (Richard) Rogers both of Stanton; four grandchildren: Jonathon G. Koontz, Kayla Briann Slemp, Benny (Amanda) Conrad and Cameron Conrad and two great grandchildren, Julianna Grace Conrad and Khloe Plowman.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs were held at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Pallbearers are Billy Wayne Bowen, Steve Bowen, Harry Bowen, Joe Bowen, J. L. Bowen, Howard Fortune, Ron Farley, Johnny Spicer, Ed VanHoose, Darrell Wasson and Ricky Wasson. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home Inc.

David Allen Estes, 60, of Winchester, died on November 13 at the VA Medical Center, Lexington. Born in Hamilton, OH he was the son of Celia Bellamy Estes and the late Elby Lee Estes, Jr. David Allen Estes was a disabled veteran of the U S Army and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Middletown, OH. In addition to his father he was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Lee Estes.

He is survived by his mother, Celia Estes of Winchester; two brothers, Larry Dale (Lisa) Estes of Nashville, TN and Timothy (Gwen) Estes of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Sheila Estes of Lexington and Sandra Dooley of Batavia, OH along with several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Sammy Patrick were held on November 18 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue in Stanton.

Burial with military honors will be in the Mt. Canaan Cemetery, Stanton, KY. Active pallbearers are Timothy Estes, Larry Estes, Sandi Dooley, Kelly Bellamy, Ben Falmlen and Tonya Estes. James Estes is an honorary pallbearer. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Wayne C. Harrison, 84, widower of Marry Bonnie Barker Harrison, died on November 17. He was born June 9, 1933 in Estill County to the late Vannie and Julia Stevens Harrison. He was an Army Veteran.

Survivors include, sons, Marion (Lois) Harrison and James Harrison; daughter, Glenda (Ancil) Sorrell; brother, Forest (Mildred) Harrison; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Linda Harrison, and son, Virgil Tommy Wayne Harrison.

Funeral services were held on November 21 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home.

Burial in Evans Cemetery, Campton with Robert Harrison, Andrew Dale, Michael Psimer, Steve Harrison, Marion Harrison, and Joe Harrison serving as pallbearers. George and David Harrison serving as honorary pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Henry David Hollon, 84, of Jeffersonville, KY died at his residence on

November 16. Born in Campton, KY he was the son of the late Dock Nathan Hollon and the late Rosa Belle Shockey Hollon and he was a veteran of the U S Army.

He was a former factory employee of Dayton Press and he also worked as a security guard with the Microel Company. He was a member of Goffs Corner Independence Church of God and an avid fisherman. In addition to his father and mother he was also preceded in death by his two brothers and four sisters.

He is survived by his son, Gary Lee (Janet) Hollon of Owingsville, Kentucky; his daughter Kathy (Bob) Yarger of Memphis, Tennessee; one sister, Betty Hollon of Dayton, Ohio; two grandchildren: Shane (Kimberly) Hollon and Sabrina Hollon (Robert) Bosarge and six great grandchilren; Marah Hollon, Cameron Hollon, Kayla Hollon, Anthony Bosarge, Brandon Bosarge and Joshua Bosarge; and one great-great grandchild, Emma Rose Beasley.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Gary Evans and Bro. Mike Phillips were held on November 21 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue in Stanton, Kentucky.

Burial with military honors will be in the Murphy Cemetery, Campton, Kentucky. Active pallbearers are Cameron Hollon, Anthony Bosarge, Brandon Bosarge, Joshua Bosarge, Terry Paige, Everett Michael Johnson. Paul Ferguson, John Yates and Arthur Neely are honorary pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Earline Linkous Pickett, 80, a native of Wolfe County, died on November 10 at her residence in Warsaw. She was the daughter of the late John Omer Linkous and the late Monnie Katherine Bailey Linkous and was retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Child Support Division, Stanton, KY.

She is survived by her daughter, Billie Stiles Johnson (Jerry Clay) of Warsaw; three grandchildren: Michael Denniston (Brittany), Jeffrey Stiles and Alexandra Stiles McGrath (Barry), all of Lexington; one sister, Jean Taulbee of Campton and three stepchildren: Steve Pickett (Jeanette) and Danny Pickett of Campton and Debbie Gabriel of Ohio. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, John Francis (Frank) Linkous, her sister, Pauline Culbertson and two stepsons, David and Donald Pickett.

Funeral services were held on November 16 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue in Stanton.

Interment followed in Bailey Family Cemetery in Campton with Kendel Culbertson, Danny Linkous, Marty Denniston, Barry McGrath, Wayne Taulbee and Jerry Clay Johnson serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Stiles, Melinda Nolan Moore, Pam McIntosh Tipton, Vanessa (Poodle) Mathews, Travis Meadows, Shane Conner, Wyatt Denniston, Sawyer Denniston, Willie Nelson, Brittany Thomas Rassman, Dr. Barbara Newell and Gwen McAlister, RN. Arrangements by Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home, Warsaw, KY and Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., Stanton, KY.

Ruth Wanda Godsey, 96, widow of Alva Godsey, died on November 18 at Cumberland Valley Manor. She was born September 28, 1921 to the late John Wes and Bertha Combs Napier.

Survivors include, sons, Samuel Godsey and William Gosey, both of Edmonton; daughters, Laura Regina King, Mt. Sterling, Sandra Godsey, Winchester, Zannetta Smith, Edmonton, and Connie Duvall, Burkesville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by children, Patsy Townsend, Edgar Godsey, and Nova Duncan. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.