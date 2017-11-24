By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Powell County Schools Superintendent Michael Tate submitted a letter on November 13 notifying the Powell County Board of Education that he intends to resign effective January 1, 2018.

“It is time to make this happen as I am ready to begin the next chapter in my life. I find myself overwhelmed with all the positive experiences I have enjoyed over the past 35 years serving the students of Kentucky,” Tate said. “

Tate says that he would like to say thank you to all the tremendous educators that he has had a privilege to work with over the years.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the board members and the board attorney for our working relationship during my time as Superintendent, it has been an honor to collaborate with them in serving the students of Powell County,” said Tate. “A special thank you to the five board members who selected me to be the Superintendent of Powell County, I hope that I served the students well and did not disappoint them while serving in this position.”

Tate says that the Powell County School System has been proactive over the past seven years with him being the acting Superintendent and that he is overwhelmed with pride for what the administration has been able to accomplish during his tenure.

“Everyday we remained focused on the goal of increasing student achievement. We have dramatically increased choices students at the high school with many opportunities for dual credit,” said Tate. “The only sure way to accomplish student achievement is to continue to focus on every student to graduate high school, college and/or career ready. By every single measure of our work the youth of Powell County have a significantly better education today that they did seven years ago.”

Tate says that the administration and staff worked ceaselessly to ensure a better education and outcome for the youth of Powell County.

“We have moved forward with our facility plan with the purchasing of land next to the middle school. We also made progress at Powell County Middle School and Powell County High School with construction projects over the past few years to upgrade both schools,” Tate said. “We have assured that no single student goes hungry before they start their school day or leave us hungry before they return home, with all students eating free breakfast and lunch within the district.”

Tate said the school district had been proactive on leading the way in the implementation of the Common Core Standards and new initiatives from the Kentucky Department of Education.

“The work of our teachers is nothing short of extraordinary in developing and implementing this ground breaking shift in instructional practices and expectations of for our students. I have watched students work to accomplish the goal of earning full scholarships at top institutions, I have witnessed young men and women develop the set of skills to allow them entry into the Armed Forces of the United States of America,” Tate said.

Tate says the is has been a joy for him to watch students grow in confidence performing at high levels while also showcasing their talents in the sports arena, academics, band competition, declamation, and events like Miss Powell County, Veterans Day Programs, and the Reading Celebration.

“I will always have fond memories of graduation day watching our students leave or campus with a sense of urgency ready to move on, knowing that we helped them acquire the skills and knowledge to be productive citizens and community members,” said Tate.

“Needless to say this has been hard work, in fact exhausting work. I am proud and honored, but it is time for a transition.” Tate said. “Our district is in good shape, financially, educationally, and in all areas serving the many needs of our youth. I could not be more thankful for the opportunity to have served the amazing youth of Powell County and I will now take time to reflect of how I will continue to serve them and contribute to the community.”