Betty Fern Drake, 89, widow of John Henry Drake, died on November 12 at St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas. She was born August 15, 1928 in Walkertown, Kentucky to the late Daniel Morgan and Delcie Begley French.

Survivors include, sons, George (Wanda) Drake, Florida and John (Jeanne) Drake, Ft. Thomas; brothers, Jerry (Shirley) French, Massachusetts, Forest (Aneta) French, Michigan, and Danny (Veronica) French, Hazard; sisters, Jean (Barry) Combs, Jackson, Marguarette (Steve) Smith, Georgetown, and Elizabeth Wall, Nicholasville; grandchildren, John L. Drake and Amy Drake; great-grandchildren, Zachary Drake and Morgan Drake. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Carolyn Hall and Pearl French. Services were held on November 16 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Bro. George Drake.

Burial was in the Drake Cemetery with Morgan Drake, Zachary Drake, Richard Combs, Barry Combs, Chad Ison, and Gary Ison. Honorary pallbearer, Larry Drake. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Michael Dale Gabbard, 60, husband of Donna Randall Gabbard, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017. He was born March 2, 1957 to the late Lawrence Martin and the late Imogene Smith. Survivors include, wife, Donna Gabbard, Stanton; son, Matthew (Megan) Gabbard, Frankfort; grandchildren, Chelsie (Scottie) King, Steven Gabbard, Owen Michael Gabbard, and Emma Jean Gabbard; daughter-in-law, Ramona Gabbard; mother-in-law, Juanita Randall; uncles, Paul Gabbard and Kenneth Gabbard, Stanton; aunt, Laura Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Anthony Gabbard, daughter, Amanda Michelle Gabbard, and father-in-law, Dewey Randall. Funeral services Tuesday, November 14, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Brad Epperson. Visitation Monday 5-9pm at the funeral home with masonic rights at 7:00pm. Burial in Stanton Cemetery with Charlie Crabtree, Travis Crabtree, Ricky Creed, Chris Bowles, Jay Abner, Brinton Epperson, and Chris Larrison. Honorary pallbearers serving, Butch Morris, Darrell Randall, David Randall, Dorvin Bush, Harlan Larrison, Tom Tharpe, Jonathan Burger, Shirley Crabtree, Brandon Hughes, and Harlan Walters. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net