Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s Regular Scheduled Meeting is the 3rd Monday of Every Month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

Never Ending Grace

Hurts, Habits, or Hang-ups? Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12 step recovery program will be offering meetings every Sunday from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Never Ending Grace Community Church, 29 Howell Lane, Clay City, Ky. The meeting offers large group lessons and testimonies based on 25 years of tried and true format and curriculum, gender-specific small group meetings, trained male and female sponsors, nationally recognized association, evidence-based lessons, free dinner and fellowship and free child care. Any questions you may contact Stephen Donithan, Senior pastor @ (859) 585-8756 or you may also contact Jenelle Brewer (859) 771-3021, Lisa Coffey (859)230-5957 or Greg & April Smith (606)663-5177.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Starting July 13 meetings will be held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks there after at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15 Suite #6 in Campton, Ky. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large group for all from 7-8pm, and small groups (from 8-9pm) for Men’s Life Issues and Chemical Dependency (as one group), Women’s Chemical Dependency, Women’s life Issues, Parents of Adult Children in Addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527

Powell County Tourism Commission

Monthly board meetings. Will be held every fourth Wednesday of the month at 1:00 PM. At Slade Welcome Center, 30 L&E Railroad Place, Slade KT 40376 For information call 859-404-2594

Powell County School Board

The Powell County School Board will hear discussion regarding options for the 18-19 school calendar at the board meeting scheduled for November 30, 2017 and will approve a calendar at the December 11, 2017 meeting.

Keep a Kid Warm Blanket Drive

Those who wish to donate a new or gently used blanket bring the donations to boxes placed at the Powell County High School and the Powell County Middle School. Can make arrangements to pick up blankets and deliver them to the schools from those who are interested in donating if they call 606-481-5415.