By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Outdoor Group LLC announced it will be closing it’s Scott Archery facilities located at 125 E. Elkins Street in Stanton at the beginning of 2018.

On November 6 the city of Stanton was made aware that the Outdoor Group LLC would be permanently closing it s Scott Archery Facilities in Stanton beginning in January of 2018.

Outdoor Group LLC Vice President of Operations Corey Risden notified the city of Stanton via letter that the action would take place over a 14-day period between January 10-January 24 and that all but seven employees would be separated from employment. Those seven remaining employees will reportedly remain employed for a brief stint of time to help assist with shutting down plant operations before eventually being terminated in another 14-day period between the dates of February 2-February 16.

“They told me that they made some bad decisions and had two plants running at half capacity that they were taking it all back to the one plant in New York,” Stanton Mayor Dale Allen said. “They said that there was nothing that we could do to change that.”

Mayor Allen says that Powell Valley Millwork held a job fair on Novmeber 14 to explain the types of employees that they’re looking for and that he is hopeful that some of the affected employees will be able to make a transition from one company to the next.

“All of management is on board. They’re going to explain what they do down there and hopefully they will be able to move,” Mayor Allen said.

Local officials say that the move was unexpected based on previous meetings. Mayor Allen says that the Industrial Authority, Powell County Judge Executive James Anderson and himself worked tirelessly to change the groups minds and to bring the Outdoor Group LLC to the county.

You could have knocked me over with a feather. Some of the people there have been there 25, 30, or 35 years and it’s speciality work. It’s not like digging ditches or something like that it’s a very unique and pretty skilled thing making those releases out of a solid sheet of aluminum.

“It was a great shock to us. We worked very hard the past four and a half years and actually just got them to sign a 5-year contract where they’re located at. The state helped through its incentive program and we thought that they were set,” Powell County Judge Executive James Anderson said. “We had a conversations that actually the reverse would potentially happen with New York having a issue and them consolidating here in Kentucky.”

“Their moving is nothing that the state of Kentucky, the city of Stanton or Powell County that we did that is on us or something that we did. They told us that they’ve never had a better incentive package than what was put before them here,” said Anderson. “That’s the frustrating thing knowing that we did everything that we could and it’s very unfortunate.”

Judge Executive Anderson says that the county has been exploring all options and has had conversations with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the Department of Local Government making them aware of the situation and that they were just shocked because of how instrumental the departments were in the state’s portion of the deal.

“They will be of an assistance and I would think that in the next few months that we will have the majority of those people a job opportunity still in Powell County,” Anderson said.

“That will be our goal if you have to start driving outside of the community its very unfortunate. Hopefully we will be able retain a great many of them here that has been and will continue to be our goal. Economic development has been one the things were we’ve had a lot of success and lot things are still in the works but in the short time we want to make sure that these people affected are not disadvantaged anymore than they have to be,” Anderson said.